Dimethyl Ether Industry Global Production Analysis, Demand By Regions, Segments And Applications 2019-2024

Description:-

Dimethyl ether (DME) is a clean energy source and as it generates no sulfur oxide or soot during combustion, its environmental impact is low. Owing to its non-toxicity and easy liquefaction properties, DME is easy to handle and therefore can be used as a domestic-sector fuel (substitute for LPG), transportation fuel (diesel vehicles, fuel cell vehicles), power plant fuel (thermal plants, cogeneration plants, stationary fuel cells), and as a raw material for chemical products. Given the above-described superior properties, if DME were to become widely available in large volumes at a reasonable price, DME could be used as a fuel in a wide variety of fields.

Scope of the Report:

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and dimethyl ether industry in short supply on the market in the past few years. More and more companies enter into dimethyl ether industry, the current demand for dimethyl ether product is relatively low, so there is lack of demand and excess supply. The China production of dimethyl ether is 3929 K MT in 2015, about 92.97% of the global production. There are about 80 companies manufacturing dimethyl ether in China, Kaiyue is the largest dimethyl ether manufacturer in the world, about 7.5% of the global production in 2015.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3893377-global-dimethyl-ether-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

The worldwide market for Dimethyl Ether is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.1% over the next five years, will reach 2190 million US$ in 2024, from 2180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Dimethyl Ether in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kaiyue

Jiutai Group

Lanhua Sci-tech

Biocause Pharmaceutical

Shenhua Ningxia Coal

Yuhuang Chemical

Henan Kaixiang

Shell

Fuel DME Production

Akzo Nobel

Chemours(DuPont)

Grillo-Werke AG

Oberon Fuels

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

http://heraldkeeper.com/news/dimethyl-ether-industry-global-production-analysis-demand-by-regions-segments-and-applications-2019-2024-317905.html

Market Segment by Type, covers

Direct Synthesis

Indirect Synthesis

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

LPG Blending

Aerosol Propellant

Transportation Fuel

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Dimethyl Ether product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Dimethyl Ether, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Dimethyl Ether in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Dimethyl Ether competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Dimethyl Ether breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

……..

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3893377-global-dimethyl-ether-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Dimethyl Ether Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Direct Synthesis

1.2.2 Indirect Synthesis

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 LPG Blending

1.3.2 Aerosol Propellant

1.3.3 Transportation Fuel

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Kaiyue

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Dimethyl Ether Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Kaiyue Dimethyl Ether Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Jiutai Group

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Dimethyl Ether Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Jiutai Group Dimethyl Ether Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Lanhua Sci-tech

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Dimethyl Ether Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Lanhua Sci-tech Dimethyl Ether Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Biocause Pharmaceutical

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Dimethyl Ether Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Biocause Pharmaceutical Dimethyl Ether Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Shenhua Ningxia Coal

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Dimethyl Ether Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Shenhua Ningxia Coal Dimethyl Ether Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Yuhuang Chemical

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Dimethyl Ether Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Yuhuang Chemical Dimethyl Ether Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Henan Kaixiang

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Dimethyl Ether Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Henan Kaixiang Dimethyl Ether Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3893377

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)