Dimethyl Carbonate Market Development Trends, Key Manufacturers and Competitive Analysis | 2025

Dimethyl Carbonate or DMC with chemical formula C3H6O3 is a multi-purpose chemical that showcases desirable properties such as low toxicity and better solvency. It is a pale white colored chemical which is flammable, highly reactive, and odorless. It was first manufactured by the reaction of methanol with phosgene but due to extreme toxicity of phosgene, the chemical is now manufactured through other methods such as transesterification or the oxidation of methanol carbonylation.

Dimethyl carbonate is primarily utilized as a methylating agent in the synthesis of vitamins, anti-infective drugs, central nervous system drugs, and analgesic and antipyretic drugs. It is used to manufacture methyl isocyanate, a precursor for the manufacture of carbamate pesticides, in the pesticide industry. It is an eco-friendly compound that can be employed in the production of various chemicals, as a solvent. It is known as an organic solvent since its invention in 1950s. It offers various advantages, as compared to conventional organic solvents, such as ester acetates, and ethers.

The global dimethyl carbonate market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2025, and reach market value of US$ 553.3 Mn by 2025.

Usage in Production of Polycarbonate to Remain Market’s Most Lucrative Application

The global dimethyl carbonate market has been segmented on the basis of type of synthesis method into transesterification, oxidation of methanol carbonylation, alcoholysis. The key applications of dimethyl carbonate examined in the report include pharmaceuticals, pesticides, solvents, alternative fuel additives, and polycarbonates where dimethyl carbonate is used as intermediate material, as solvent, as electrolyte, and as replacing ethanol owing to its low toxicity and high octane number.

Polycarbonate segment is one of the leading application of dimethyl carbonate market; dimethyl carbonate is primarily employed as an intermediate during the production process of polycarbonate. The application is predicted to expand at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to growing popularity of polycarbonate in end-use industries such as automotive and electronic industries which in turn create the opportunity for dimethyl carbonate. Almost half of the global production of dimethyl carbonate is utilized in the manufacture of polycarbonates.

Asia Pacific to Remain Leading Regional Force in Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market

Geographically, the market for dimethyl carbonate in Asia Pacific accounted for the dominant share of the global dimethyl carbonate market in 2016, in terms of both volume and value. In China and Japan, dimethyl carbonate is mainly employed in the production of polycarbonates, while in India, it is primarily consumed by the pharmaceutical industry for manufacturing of antibiotics such as ciprofloxacin and enrofloxacin. Europe is the second largest share of the global dimethyl carbonate market in 2016.

North America accounted for more than 20% share of the global market in 2016. Its share is estimated to decline and record sluggish growth rate by the end of the forecast period. The dimethyl carbonate market in Latin America and Middle East and Africa is also likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Some of the leading players operating in the global dimethyl carbonate market are UBE Industries Limited, Alfa Aesar, HaiKe Chemical Group, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (TCI), Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Arrow Chemical Group Corporation, and Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd