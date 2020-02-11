Dimethyl Carbonate 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.41% and Forecast to 2021

Dimethyl carbonate or DMC (CH3OC(O)OCH3) is a non-toxic organic compound, which has versatile properties and exhibits high reactivity to chemicals and metals. It is generally colorless, flammable, and distinguished as a carbonate ester.
DMC is used as a methylating agent and as an intermediate to produce polycarbonate. For instance, bisphenol-A polycarbonate (PC) is manufactured through a transesterification between bisphenol-A (BPA) and DMC.
The analysts forecast the global dimethyl carbonate market to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dimethyl carbonate market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Akzo Nobel
• Merck
• UBE INDUSTRIES
• HaiKe Chemical Group
• TONGLING JINTAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL
Other prominent vendors
• Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific.
• Dongying City Longxing
• Chaoyang Chemicals
• PANAX ETEC
• Kishida Chemical
• Kowa India
• GuangDong JinGuang High-Tech Co.
• Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology
Market driver
• High demand for DMC for polycarbonate production
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Phosgene: Highly toxic raw material used for synthesis of DMC
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• The flourishing automotive and electronics industries
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
• Global DMC market
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Global DMC market by application
• Global DMC market by polycarbonate
• Global DMC market by solvent
• Global DMC market by pharmaceutical
• Global DMC market by pesticides
• Global DMC market by others
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• DMC market by geographical segmentation
• DMC market in APAC
• DMC market in Europe
• DMC market in Americas
• DMC market in MEA
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
• The flourishing automotive and electronics industries
• Increasing product capability to substitute ethanol as a fuel additive
• Potential application in the energy sector
..…..Continued
