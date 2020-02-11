Dimethyl Carbonate 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.41% and Forecast to 2021

Dimethyl carbonate or DMC (CH3OC(O)OCH3) is a non-toxic organic compound, which has versatile properties and exhibits high reactivity to chemicals and metals. It is generally colorless, flammable, and distinguished as a carbonate ester.

DMC is used as a methylating agent and as an intermediate to produce polycarbonate. For instance, bisphenol-A polycarbonate (PC) is manufactured through a transesterification between bisphenol-A (BPA) and DMC.

The analysts forecast the global dimethyl carbonate market to grow at a CAGR of 6.41% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dimethyl carbonate market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Akzo Nobel

• Merck

• UBE INDUSTRIES

• HaiKe Chemical Group

• TONGLING JINTAI CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL

Other prominent vendors

• Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

• Dongying City Longxing

• Chaoyang Chemicals

• PANAX ETEC

• Kishida Chemical

• Kowa India

• GuangDong JinGuang High-Tech Co.

• Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology

Market driver

• High demand for DMC for polycarbonate production

Market challenge

• Phosgene: Highly toxic raw material used for synthesis of DMC

Market trend

• The flourishing automotive and electronics industries

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Global DMC market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global DMC market by application

• Global DMC market by polycarbonate

• Global DMC market by solvent

• Global DMC market by pharmaceutical

• Global DMC market by pesticides

• Global DMC market by others

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• DMC market by geographical segmentation

• DMC market in APAC

• DMC market in Europe

• DMC market in Americas

• DMC market in MEA

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• The flourishing automotive and electronics industries

• Increasing product capability to substitute ethanol as a fuel additive

• Potential application in the energy sector

..…..Continued

