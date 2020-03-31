Diisopropylbenzene Market 2019 Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights And Forecast Research Report 2023

Diisopropylbenzene Market – Overview

Growth of it as an intermediate in stabilizers is one of the major driver for diisopropylbenzene market across the globe. In addition to this, growing demand of diisopropylbenzene as an intermediate in polymers, synthetic lubricants and hydroperoxides are expected to drive the market. The global market for diisopropylbenzene is majorly attributed towards use of it as a stabilizers and synthetic lubricants in industry.

Diisopropylbenzene Market:

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC (US), Matrix Scientific. Inc., Rhein Chemie Corporation (US), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), CHMA Chemical Technology (Shanghai) Co., Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc (US), Arkema Group (Europe), Hangzhou Yuhao Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), TCI (Shanghai) Development Co., Ltd. (China), among others are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global diisopropylbenzene market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Get Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3410

Competitive Landscape-

This report analyses the intensity of competition between the players in the industry as well as industry growth and diisopropylbenzene consumption market scenario. Globally diisopropylbenzene market is at a growing stage which represents positive growth in terms of market volume and overall market value. Over the past few years, diisopropylbenzene market has witnessed rising demand from industries as an intermediate to polymers, synthetic lubricants and hydroperoxides in industry. However, the competition between the players is still less, due to limited number of players across the world. However, across the world, market for diisopropylbenzene is fragmented in nature and it is moving towards expansion, distribution agreement and acquisition strategies.

Market Segmentation-

Global diisopropylbenzene market is segmented by isomers, applications, and region. On the basis of applications the diisopropylbenzene market is divided by o-diisopropylbenzene, m-diisopropylbenzene, and p-diisopropylbenzene. M-diisopropylbenzene with CAS number 99-62-7, is used in the synthesis of benzene-1, 3, 5-triphosphonic acid. M-Diisopropylbenzene can be separated from p-diisopropyl-benzene by azeotropic distillation when the azeotrope forming agent is selected from certain ketones, alcohols, esters, ethers, nitrogeneous compounds, for instance, acetophenone, o-isopropyl-phenol, methyl benzoate, dipropylene glycol dimethyl ether, and 2-nitrotoluene. p-diisopropylbenzene or 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene with CAS number 100-18-5, 1,4-diisopropylbenzene is one of the components of crude petroleum. 1,4-Diisopropylbenzene is a chemical intermediate for the preparation of stabilizers, polymers, synthetic lubricants, hydroperoxides, and a variety of other products. Some reactions of diisopropylbenzene include side chain modification by oxidation, dehydrogenation, and bromination.

On the basis of applications the diisopropylbenzene market is divided by stabilizers, polymers, synthetic lubricants, hydroperoxides, and others. Diisopropylbenzene hydroperoxides which is also known as 3,5-Diisopropylbenzene Hydroperoxide, Isopropylcumyl Hydroperoxide, Bis(1-Methylethyl)Phenyl-Hydroperoxide, has CAS number 26762-93-6, and represent by the molecular formula as C12H18O2, is used to make hydroquinone and resorcinol, as an initiator for cold SBR polymerization, and as a curing agent for polyester resins. Among all applications, polymer segment occupied the highest market share.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/diisopropylbenzene-market-3410

Key Players For Diisopropylbenzene Market

Sigma-Aldrich Co.LLC(US)

Matrix Scientific.Inc.

Rhein Chemie Corporation(US)

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.(US)

Eastman Chemical Company(US)

CHMA Chemical Technology (Shanghai) Co.

Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc (US)

Arkema Group (Europe)

Hangzhou Yuhao Chemical Technology Co.Ltd. (China)

TCI (Shanghai) Development Co.Ltd.(China)

Diisopropylbenzene Market – Regional Analysis

By geology, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest value and volume market share in the diisopropylbenzene market across the globe and expected to dominate during the forecast period due to rising demand of it in an intermediate to polymers, synthetic lubricants and hydroperoxides segments. China being largest exporter, manufacturer and consumer of diisopropylbenzene. India is the second largest consumer in Asia Pacific region. India is followed by Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia and South Korea among others.

Threat of Substitute

The threat of substitutes to the global diisopropylbenzene market is anticipated to be very low in as per the present market condition. As there are few replacements are available in the market for diisopropylbenzene which can serves the purpose of diisopropylbenzene in various industries. However, some companies are involved in the constant innovation of diisopropylbenzene and high-performance substitutes for its use in the industry. Thus, over time, and with the ongoing research, the substitutes for diisopropylbenzene may be expected to emerge in the market.

Threat of New Entrants

Considering the past and present global diisopropylbenzene market scenario, the target market is estimated to have very low threat of entrants who is new to the market, due capital intensive nature of the industry. But, in the coming years, the demand for diisopropylbenzene may be expected to grow as an intermediate to stabilizers, polymers, synthetic lubricants, hydroperoxides, among others segments due to a wide variety of these applications in end use industry. As a result of this, in near future it is expected that new entrants might be come into the diisopropylbenzene market owing to the growing demand from the industry.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]