Diindolylmethane Market Analysis, Segments, Growth and Value Chain 2018 – 2028

Diindolylmethane is a product of acid-catalyzed reaction of indole-3-carbinol, which is naturally present in the cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, kale, cauliflower, etc. Structurally diindolylmethane is a dimeric compound and has two indole groups are attached to a methane group. Diindolylmethane is also termed as DIM. Diindolylmethane is widely used to avoid the risk of getting cancer as a preventive measure. It has anti-tumor properties. Since, the plant-based natural ingredients have increased popularity in the market, diindolylmethane has high demand as it is natural and plant-based chemical. The manufacturers of diindolylmethane in the global market are providing their products with various claims such as non-GMO, organic, dairy-free, egg-free, corn-free, soy-free, nut-free, etc.

Various Health Benefits of Diindolylmethane and Diindolylmethane Supplements to Drive the Sales of the Products in the Global Market: Global diindolylmethane market is majorly driven by the increasing consumption of health supplements around the world. With the increase in the rate of prevalence of the diseases in the due to the adoption of sedentary lifestyle is leading to the increased health concerns. Sedentary lifestyle is observed more in the North American and European region due to the ease of day-to-day activities. While the same lifestyle is being adopted rapidly in the Asian and Middle East and African countries due to increasing adoption of Western style life. The rate of diseases such as cancer, obesity, diabetes, heart diseases are seen to be increasing around the world. Diindolylmethane is believed to show anti-cancerous property and is used as a preventive measure and an adjuvant treatment in the breast, uterine, and colorectal cancer. Diindolylmethane supplements are also used for its anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antibacterial, and hormone-balancing action. The supplementation of diindolylmethane has potent effect on estrogen metabolism and is widely used to deal with the variety of health issues such as acne, PMS, hormonal health, etc.

Since, the obesity is one of the serious health issue rising rapidly among the developed economies and developing economies as well, weight management supplements is a trending among the health conscious populace. Diindolylmethane is observed to show successful result in the weight management programs. With the increasing population and increasing concern about the obesity, diindolylmethane containing products have increased opportunity in the global market.

Global market of diindolylmethane is also driven by the increased popularity and increased demand for the plant-based ingredients and products containing plant-derived materials. Currently, in the food and beverage or other industries such as health supplements industry trend for plant-based is rising enormously. Diindolylmethane is a natural plant-based ingredient derived from the brassica or cruciferous vegetables. Considering consumer trend for plant-based materials, demand for the diindolylmethane is expected to increase in the global diindolylmethane market.

Diindolylmethane Market Segmentation: The Diindolylmethane market can be segmented on the basis of form, nature, and source. On the basis of form, the diindolylmethane market can be segmented as: Dry, Liquid; On the basis of nature, the diindolylmethane market can be segmented as: Organic, Conventional; On the basis of source, the diindolylmethane market can be segmented as: Broccoli, Kale, Cauliflower, Others

Diindolylmethane Market: Regional Analysis: North American and European region occupies majority of the share in the global diindolylmethane market at present. The market in the North America and Europe is supported by the presence of big and established health supplements manufacturers. In the global diindolylmethane market, Asia Pacific is expected to report highest CAGR over the forecast period. The increase in the middle class population, increase in the income of the middle class population, increasing consumer’s purchase power is expected to result in the increase in the consumption of health and dietary supplements.

Diindolylmethane Market: Key Participants: Some of the market participants in the Diindolylmethane market are: Now Health Group, Inc., Source Naturals, Nature’s Way, SD Pharmaceuticals, Nutricost, Genestra Brands, Pure Bulk, Adrana LLC, Jarrow Naturals, Solaray, VitaSolutions, BioResponse Nutrients, Pure Organics, Nutri Advanced Ltd.

