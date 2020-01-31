Digitization IT Spending Global Market Synopsis, Market Surge, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

This report studies the Digitization IT Spending market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digitization IT Spending market by product type and applications/end industries.

The digitization IT spending market is highly competitive due to the presence of several international and regional providers. Competition in this market is projected to intensify during the forecast period as several IT companies and business consulting firms entering the market.

Businesses and governments globally have realized the potential benefits of digitization in the economic development. For instance, the Chinese government has taken measures like the inclusion of connectivity, cloud, and digitization goals. Also, the increased availability of affordable digital infrastructure are driving several organizations to spend more on digital technology.

The global Digitization IT Spending market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digitization IT Spending.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Accenture

Capgemini

Cognizant

IBM

Infosys

TCS

Adobe

Alcatel-Lucent

Apple

AT&T

Atos

CGI

Cisco

CSC

Dell

Deloitte

EMC

EY

Fujitsu

Google

HCL

HP

iGate

KPMG

Microsoft

Oracle

PwC

Samsung

SAP

Tech Mahindra

Unisys

Verizon

Wipro

Xerox

Yahoo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Text and images

Audio and video

Data

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Telecommunications

Retail/Wholesale

Healthcare

