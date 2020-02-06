Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market – Driven by Increasing Construction Activities in Emerging Countries

Digital printing is referred to as the technique of printing on a variety of media directly from a digital-based image. Digital printing is a major part of the graphics industry. The technologies of digitally printed wallpaper offers more option of substrates to designers, owing to the use of non-contact printing. This further eliminates the distortion of images that occurs in the analogue process.

Furthermore, digitally printed wallpaper requires less harsh techniques for holding the substrate in the press, thereby providing various options of substrates such as very thin paper, fabrics, and ceramics. Increase in demand for digital printing has led to the enhanced adoption and development of the digitally printed wallpaper technology.

Digitally printed wallpapers enhance the aesthetic appeal of walls and are more economical as compared to interior paint. Advancements in material technologies, such as those used for the production of vinyl, have made all covering material more durable. Vinyl wallpaper lasts five times longer as compared to interior paint under normal conditions.

Also, digitally printed wallpapers manufactured with non-woven material or paper are environmentally friendly. A combination of simple technology and natural materials is safer for the environment as compared to interior paint. These factors are anticipated to drive the digitally printed wallpaper market in the coming years.

The digitally printed wallpaper market can be categorized based on substrate, printing technology, end-use, and region. Based on substrate, the digitally printed wallpaper market can be segmented into paper, vinyl, nonwoven, and others. The vinyl segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace in terms of volume, owing to an increase in demand for vinyl-based wallpapers from the non-residential and residential construction sectors in the emerging counties of Asia Pacific.

The significant growth of the vinyl- based wallpaper segment can be attributed to the low cost, better durability, stain resistance, and easy maintenance properties of vinyl-based wallpapers. In terms of technology, the digitally printed wallpaper market can be categorized into electrophotography and inkjet. The inkjet segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the market over the forecast period.

The dominance is attributed to the scalability and simplicity of use of inkjet printing technology and its capability of producing high-quality prints. Based on end-use, the digitally printed wallpaper market can be classified into residential, non-residential, and automotive & transportation. The residential segment is projected to dominate the market and is also expected to expand at a robust pace, owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization and increase in demand for aesthetically appealing interior decoration.