DIGITAL WORKER MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY APPLICATIONS ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST TO 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Worker market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital Worker business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Worker market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Digital Worker value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Hardware

Software

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Construction

Mining

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Honeywell International

Intel

Accenture

Deloitte

Oracle

Wipro

3M

Fujitsu

Zebra Technologies

SAP

Vandrico Solutions

Avnet

Hexagon PPM

IBM

Wearable Technologies Limited

Intellinium

hIOTron

Solution Analysts

