Digital Voice Recorders Market Growth | Trends | Industry Analysis

A digital voice recorder is a handheld gadget intended to record voice and sound with superior sound recording and playback, without the requirement for media. In other words, it is a device that converts sound energy into a digital file that can be stored, played, and moved from one electronic device to another, played back by a computer, tablet, or a smartphone and can be stored like any other digital file. It finds its use generally to record lectures, conversations, and other sounds.

The sound file made on the recorder is managed in a document framework on an internal hard drive or removable flash drive that can be transferred to a PC for playback, interpretation, or sound altering. Sound documents are recorded in the WAV, WMA, MP3, DSS, and DS2 groups.

Scope of Digital Voice Recorders: Digital Voice Recorders Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The global Digital Voice Recorders market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital Voice Recorders volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Voice Recorders market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered:

Aigo

Cenlux

Hnsat

Hyundai Digital

Jingwah Digital

Olympus

Philips

SAFA

Sony

Vaso

Segment by Type

By record interface

Bluetooth

Infrared

USB

SD Card

By memory size

1 GB

2 GB

4 GB

8 GB

16 GB

By battery type

Rechargeable

AA

AAA

Lithium Ion

Others

Segment by Application

Voice Recording

Commercial

Interview Recording

Others

