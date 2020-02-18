Digital Valve Positioner Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Digital positioners came on the scene about 20 years ago, but they only really started gaining popularity recently as automation has started to take off in plants and along pipelines.

The main reason digital positioners are popular is that they can do much more than just control the position of the valve. The newest positioners on the market can also collect data about the valve to automatically alert users about how the valve and its assembly are performing, and even aid in diagnostics and maintenance.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Digital Valve Positioner in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

According to our research, the global Digital Valve Positioner markets has a total sales value of 1000.15 M USD back in 2012, and increased to 1273.51 M USD in 2017. We made a series of functional calculation and deduced the past 5 year’s data with scientific model.

Europe was the largest revenue market with a market share of 29.37% in 2012 and 27.59% in 2017 with a decrease of 1.78%. Asia Pacific ranked the second market with the market share of 25.71% in 2016. Also, the Asia Pacific market for Digital Valve Positioner is expected to be the market with the most promising growth rate.

The worldwide market for Digital Valve Positioner is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 1730 million US$ in 2023, from 1280 million US$ in 2017.

Request aFree Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3304653-global-north-america-europe-asia-pacific-south-america

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Emerson

Flowserve

Metso

General Electric

Siemens

ABB

SAMSON AG

Rotork

Azbil

Bürkert

Schneider Electric

GEMU

Yokogawa

Nihon KOSO

Chongqing Chuanyi Automation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Acting Positioner

Double Acting Positioner

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3304653-global-north-america-europe-asia-pacific-south-america

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Digital Valve Positioner Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Emerson

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Emerson Description

2.1.1.2 Emerson Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Emerson Digital Valve Positioner Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Digital Valve Positioner Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Digital Valve Positioner Product Information

2.1.3 Emerson Digital Valve Positioner Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Emerson Digital Valve Positioner Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Emerson Digital Valve Positioner Market Share in 2017

2.2 Flowserve

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Flowserve Description

2.2.1.2 Flowserve Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Flowserve Digital Valve Positioner Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Digital Valve Positioner Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Digital Valve Positioner Product Information

2.2.3 Flowserve Digital Valve Positioner Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Flowserve Digital Valve Positioner Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Flowserve Digital Valve Positioner Market Share in 2017

2.3 Metso

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Metso Description

2.3.1.2 Metso Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Metso Digital Valve Positioner Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Digital Valve Positioner Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Digital Valve Positioner Product Information

2.3.3 Metso Digital Valve Positioner Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Metso Digital Valve Positioner Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Metso Digital Valve Positioner Market Share in 2017

2.4 General Electric

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 General Electric Description

2.4.1.2 General Electric Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 General Electric Digital Valve Positioner Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Digital Valve Positioner Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Digital Valve Positioner Product Information

2.4.3 General Electric Digital Valve Positioner Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 General Electric Digital Valve Positioner Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global General Electric Digital Valve Positioner Market Share in 2017

2.5 Siemens

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Siemens Description

2.5.1.2 Siemens Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Siemens Digital Valve Positioner Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Digital Valve Positioner Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Digital Valve Positioner Product Information

2.5.3 Siemens Digital Valve Positioner Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 Siemens Digital Valve Positioner Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global Siemens Digital Valve Positioner Market Share in 2017

Continued…..

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com