DIGITAL TWIN MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global Digital Twin Industry

This report studies the global Digital Twin market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Twin market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Digital Twin is a near-real-time digital image about the historical and current behavior of a physical object or process that helps optimize business performance.

Digital twins exist at the nexus of physical engineering, data science, and machine learning, and their value translates directly to measurable business outcomes—reduced asset downtime and maintenance costs, improved plant and factory efficiency, reduced cycle times, and increased market agility.

Top 5 suppliers took up about 80% of the global market in 2016. GE, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world. Other players, like SAP and Mackevision from Germany, Toshiba from Japan, Huawei from China, Cybernet Systems from Canada, TCS (Partner of Dassault Systèmes) from India, Altair from the USA, etc., are also said the new players of Digital Twin technology in 2017.

USA is the largest market of Digital Twin in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 56% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 43%.

China, Japan, India and S. Korea, etc. are now the key developing market of Digital Twin in the future while they are all just at the beginning of digital twin technology. There are few vendors to have digital twin technology, and the Chinese market is still much smaller than the USA. Chinese AVIC have signed an agreement with French Dassault Systèmes to develop the digital twin in Jun. 2017.

In 2017, the global Digital Twin market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

General Electric

PTC

Siemens

Dassault Systèmes

IBM Corporation

ANSYS

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Parts Twin

Product Twin

Process Twin

System Twin

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Machine Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Digital Twin in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Twin are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Digital Twin Manufacturers

Digital Twin Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Digital Twin Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Digital Twin market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Some points from table of content:

Global Digital Twin Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Digital Twin

1.1 Digital Twin Market Overview

1.1.1 Digital Twin Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Digital Twin Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Digital Twin Market by Type

1.3.1 Parts Twin

1.3.2 Product Twin

1.3.3 Process Twin

1.3.4 System Twin

1.4 Digital Twin Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Aerospace & Defense

1.4.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.4.3 Machine Manufacturing

1.4.4 Energy & Utilities

1.4.5 Others

2 Global Digital Twin Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Digital Twin Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 General Electric

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Digital Twin Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 PTC

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Digital Twin Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Siemens

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Digital Twin Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Dassault Systèmes

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Digital Twin Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 IBM Corporation

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Digital Twin Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 ANSYS

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Digital Twin Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Microsoft Corporation

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Digital Twin Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 Oracle Corporation

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Digital Twin Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Digital Twin Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Digital Twin Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Digital Twin Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Digital Twin in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Digital Twin

5 United States Digital Twin Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Digital Twin Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Digital Twin Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Digital Twin Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Digital Twin Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Digital Twin Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Digital Twin Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Digital Twin Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

7 China Digital Twin Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Digital Twin Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Digital Twin Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Digital Twin Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

8 Japan Digital Twin Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Digital Twin Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Digital Twin Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Digital Twin Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

9 Southeast Asia Digital Twin Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Digital Twin Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Digital Twin Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Digital Twin Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

10 India Digital Twin Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Digital Twin Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Digital Twin Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Digital Twin Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Digital Twin Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1 United States Digital Twin Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2 Europe Digital Twin Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3 China Digital Twin Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4 Japan Digital Twin Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5 Southeast Asia Digital Twin Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6 India Digital Twin Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Digital Twin Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Digital Twin Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

Continued…….

