Digital Twin Global Industry Analysis and Opportunities, Technology and Forecast to 2018 – 2021

Digital twins exist at the nexus of physical engineering, data science, and machine learning, and their value translates directly to measurable business outcomes—reduced asset downtime and maintenance costs, improved plant and factory efficiency, reduced cycle times, and increased market agility.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Digital Twin market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Twin market by product type and applications/end industries.

Get Free sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3333593-global-digital-twin-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

Top 5 suppliers took up about 80% of the global market in 2016. GE, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world. Other players, like SAP and Mackevision from Germany, Toshiba from Japan, Huawei from China, Cybernet Systems from Canada, TCS (Partner of Dassault Systèmes) from India, Altair from the USA, etc., are also said the new players of Digital Twin technology in 2017.

USA is the largest market of Digital Twin in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 56% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 43%.

China, Japan, India and S. Korea, etc. are now the key developing market of Digital Twin in the future while they are all just at the beginning of digital twin technology. There are few vendors to have digital twin technology, and the Chinese market is still much smaller than the USA. Chinese AVIC have signed an agreement with French Dassault Systèmes to develop the digital twin in Jun. 2017.

The global Digital Twin market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Twin.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

General Electric

PTC

Siemens

Dassault Systèmes

IBM Corporation

ANSYS

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Parts Twin

Product Twin

Process Twin

System Twin

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Machine Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3333593-global-digital-twin-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Digital Twin Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Twin

1.2 Classification of Digital Twin by Types

1.2.1 Global Digital Twin Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Digital Twin Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Parts Twin

1.2.4 Product Twin

1.2.5 Process Twin

1.2.6 System Twin

1.3 Global Digital Twin Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Digital Twin Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.3 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.4 Machine Manufacturing

1.3.5 Energy & Utilities

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Digital Twin Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Digital Twin Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Digital Twin Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Digital Twin Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Digital Twin Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Digital Twin Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Digital Twin Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Digital Twin (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 General Electric

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Digital Twin Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 General Electric Digital Twin Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 PTC

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Digital Twin Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 PTC Digital Twin Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Siemens

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Digital Twin Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Siemens Digital Twin Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Dassault Systèmes

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Digital Twin Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Dassault Systèmes Digital Twin Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 IBM Corporation

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Digital Twin Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 IBM Corporation Digital Twin Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)