Digital TV Market 2019- Global Size, Share, Opportunities, Historical Analysis, Business Growth, Sales Revenue and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Global Digital TV Market Research Report- Forecast 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) in its study finds that the digital TV market is witnessing an exponential growth in North America. The study also assesses the market’s potential in some of the other major regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). In doing so, the study presents an overview of the digital TV market on a global scale. Digital TV is certainly emerging as the next frontier for the TV industry. It is far more superior as compared to conventional TV technologies, thus the future seems extremely bright for digital TV. MRFR’s study also notes that the global digital TV market is set to witness a healthy growth over the next several years.

The Global Digital TV Market is expected to grow at 13% CAGR during the forecast period.

The massive improvement in communication and broadcasting technology is also partly responsible for the growing popularity of digital TVs. Viewers today are exposed to a plethora of multi-media outputs and it is important for the TV industry to align with the changing trends. It is capable of offering high-quality viewing experience, which makes it a prominent contender to carry the baton forward. Digital TV, being a dynamic viewing technology is compatible with most broadcasting platforms that currently exists. They are future-ready – digital TVs come with an important features ‘interconnectivity’, they can be easily connected to the internet and other peripheral devises. Such factors are having a positive impact on the global digital TV market. In addition, increased demand for digital content and proliferation of internet are two factors that are expected to support the growth of the market in the coming years.

Global Digital TV Market: Segmental Analysis

MRFR’s study also includes a thorough segmental analysis of the market based on type, size and resolution. By type, the market has been segmented into SDTV, EDTV and HDTV. The HDTV segment currently holds the dominant share of the market and expected to remain highly lucrative during the review period (2017-2023). By size, the market has been segmented into 44’’- 50”, 33’’-42”, and 11’’- 32”. By resolution, the market has been segmented into 4K, 1080p, and 720p. In 2016, the 1080p segment was valued at around USD 32.46 Bn.

Key Players:

The market share analysis is derived by considering various factors such as financial position, segmental R&D investment, brand value, company’s product portfolio, strategy analysis, and, key innovations in Digital TV Market among other factors. The prominent players in the Digital TV Market are Samsung Group (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Vizio Inc. (U.S), Haier Group Corporation (China), Hisense Co., Ltd. (China), LG Corporation (South Korea), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), AT&T Inc. (U.S), DISH Network (U.S), Verizon FiOS (U.S), Roku (US), Skyworth (China),TCL (China),Changhong (China),Konka (China),Loewe (Eu), Metz （EU）, Vestel（EU) and Funai (Japan).

Global Digital TV Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to be a highly profitable market for digital TV during the assessment period. This is primarily owing to the availability of advance broadcasting technology in countries such as the U.S and Canada. These countries have been the early adopter of digital technology and thus hold a favourably position in the market. Similarly, Europe is also expected to remain an important market for digital TV. In 2016, the region accounted for close to 29% share of the global market. Increasing viewership of digital content and presence of advanced broadcasting infrastructure in many of the European countries is driving the adoption of digital TV.

Industry News

British multi-channel broadcaster UKTV is gearing up to launch a new regional branch in Leeds. The move is aimed at creating a technology hub. The branch will be initially opened with a team of 10 staff members, which will be responsible for improving UKTV’s content distribution capabilities.

Netgem TV, a TV technology company is set to partner with Amazon Prime and Channels Island telco JT to offer JT customers a Netgem SoundBox in association with Amazon Prime for its existing and new subscribers.

