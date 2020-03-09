Digital Transformation Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

In 2017, the global Digital Transformation Market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Transformation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Transformation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cognizant (US)

SAP (Germany)

Dell EMC (US)

Microsoft (US)

Adobe Systems (US)

Accenture (Ireland)

Capgemini (France)

IBM (US)

Oracle (US)

Google (US)

HPE (US)

CA Technologies (US)

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3566250-global-digital-transformation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premises

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Service

Telecom & IT

Education

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3566250-global-digital-transformation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premises

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Financial Service

1.5.3 Telecom & IT

1.5.4 Education

1.5.5 Media & Entertainment

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Transformation Market Size

2.2 Digital Transformation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Transformation Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Transformation Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Transformation Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Digital Transformation Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Digital Transformation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Digital Transformation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Digital Transformation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Transformation Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Transformation Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cognizant (US)

12.1.1 Cognizant (US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Digital Transformation Introduction

12.1.4 Cognizant (US) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Cognizant (US) Recent Development

12.2 SAP (Germany)

12.2.1 SAP (Germany) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Digital Transformation Introduction

12.2.4 SAP (Germany) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 SAP (Germany) Recent Development

12.3 Dell EMC (US)

12.3.1 Dell EMC (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Digital Transformation Introduction

12.3.4 Dell EMC (US) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Dell EMC (US) Recent Development

12.4 Microsoft (US)

12.4.1 Microsoft (US) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Digital Transformation Introduction

12.4.4 Microsoft (US) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Microsoft (US) Recent Development

12.5 Adobe Systems (US)

12.5.1 Adobe Systems (US) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Digital Transformation Introduction

12.5.4 Adobe Systems (US) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Adobe Systems (US) Recent Development

12.6 Accenture (Ireland)

12.6.1 Accenture (Ireland) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Digital Transformation Introduction

12.6.4 Accenture (Ireland) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Accenture (Ireland) Recent Development

12.7 Capgemini (France)

12.7.1 Capgemini (France) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Digital Transformation Introduction

12.7.4 Capgemini (France) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Capgemini (France) Recent Development

12.8 IBM (US)

12.8.1 IBM (US) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Digital Transformation Introduction

12.8.4 IBM (US) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 IBM (US) Recent Development

12.9 Oracle (US)

12.9.1 Oracle (US) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Digital Transformation Introduction

12.9.4 Oracle (US) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Oracle (US) Recent Development

12.10 Google (US)

12.10.1 Google (US) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Digital Transformation Introduction

12.10.4 Google (US) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Google (US) Recent Development

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com