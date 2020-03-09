Digital Transformation Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

In 2017, the global Digital Transformation Market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Transformation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Transformation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cognizant (US)
SAP (Germany)
Dell EMC (US)
Microsoft (US)
Adobe Systems (US)
Accenture (Ireland)
Capgemini (France)
IBM (US)
Oracle (US)
Google (US)
HPE (US)
CA Technologies (US)
Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3566250-global-digital-transformation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premises
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Financial Service
Telecom & IT
Education
Media & Entertainment
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3566250-global-digital-transformation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-premises
1.4.3 Cloud-Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Transformation Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Financial Service
1.5.3 Telecom & IT
1.5.4 Education
1.5.5 Media & Entertainment
1.5.6 Healthcare
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Digital Transformation Market Size
2.2 Digital Transformation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Transformation Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Digital Transformation Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Digital Transformation Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Digital Transformation Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Digital Transformation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Digital Transformation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Digital Transformation Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Digital Transformation Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Transformation Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…….
Digital Transformation Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Cognizant (US)
12.1.1 Cognizant (US) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.1.4 Cognizant (US) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Cognizant (US) Recent Development
12.2 SAP (Germany)
12.2.1 SAP (Germany) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.2.4 SAP (Germany) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 SAP (Germany) Recent Development
12.3 Dell EMC (US)
12.3.1 Dell EMC (US) Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.3.4 Dell EMC (US) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Dell EMC (US) Recent Development
12.4 Microsoft (US)
12.4.1 Microsoft (US) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.4.4 Microsoft (US) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Microsoft (US) Recent Development
12.5 Adobe Systems (US)
12.5.1 Adobe Systems (US) Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.5.4 Adobe Systems (US) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Adobe Systems (US) Recent Development
12.6 Accenture (Ireland)
12.6.1 Accenture (Ireland) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.6.4 Accenture (Ireland) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Accenture (Ireland) Recent Development
12.7 Capgemini (France)
12.7.1 Capgemini (France) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.7.4 Capgemini (France) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Capgemini (France) Recent Development
12.8 IBM (US)
12.8.1 IBM (US) Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.8.4 IBM (US) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 IBM (US) Recent Development
12.9 Oracle (US)
12.9.1 Oracle (US) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.9.4 Oracle (US) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Oracle (US) Recent Development
12.10 Google (US)
12.10.1 Google (US) Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Digital Transformation Introduction
12.10.4 Google (US) Revenue in Digital Transformation Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Google (US) Recent Development
Continued…..
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com