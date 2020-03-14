Digital Transaction Management Market to Display a Positive Growth of US$ 16,284.8 Mn by 2028

The digital transaction management market is expected to increase from US$ 1,134.0 Mn in 2018 to US$ 16,284.8 Mn by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 30.5% in terms of revenue during the forecast period (2018-2028). In this report, the digital transaction management market is tracked in terms of value and is calibrated to obtain market revenue estimates.

Technology in the digital transaction management market has become easy with the help of smart electronic devices, and its usage has increased substantially due to the increasing demand for the management of documents. Due to the increasing adoption of digital transformation in various industries, the digital transaction management market has witnessed significant growth globally. Along with the increasing adoption of smartphones, the adoption of digital transaction management software application by citizens has increased significantly. Digital transaction management helps enhance security & reduce paper work and enables the utilisation of value-added services for end user industries, which include telecommunication, healthcare, manufacturing, government, retail, IT, BFSI and many others.

Developed countries are working continuously on transforming their paper work into digital means. Nowadays, several regions are receiving investments from companies for the adoption of digital transaction management solutions and services. The governments of several countries are primarily focused on adopting digital transaction management software and tools for security, accessibility, privacy, universality, scalability and interoperability. Companies are working on implementing new technologies, such as electronic signatures and workflow automation, especially in the BFSI and transportation sectors.

Request to View Sample of Research Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5660

To understand and assess the demand and opportunities in the digital transaction management market, the report is categorically split into digital transaction management market analysis by component, vertical, end user and by region. Digital transaction management market analysis by component comprehensively analyses the market on the basis of solutions and services analysis in terms of value for 2018-2028. Digital transaction management market analysis by vertical analyses the digital transaction management market on the basis of retail, BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecommunication, travel & transportation, manufacturing, government and others. Digital transaction management market analysis by end user analyses the digital transaction management market on the basis of large enterprises and small and midsized enterprises.

In 2017, the solutions segment dominated the digital transaction management market followed by the services segment. Moreover, the solutions segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 30.9% over the forecast period in the digital transaction management market in terms of revenue, followed by the services sub-segments.

The section market analysis by vertical analyses the digital transaction management market based on different segments and data is provided in terms of value for 2018-2028. The retail sub-segment of the digital transaction management market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 30.5% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of digital transaction management market share, the BFSI segment accounted for a major percentage of the revenue share of the overall digital transaction management market in 2017, and is also expected to dominate the digital transaction management market throughout the forecast years.

Digital transaction management market analysis by region includes an in-depth country-level analysis of all the global regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, SEA & Others of APAC, China, Japan and the Middle East & Africa, as well as countries in these regions, and provides market data in terms of value for 2018-2028 for the digital transaction management market. In 2017, the digital transaction management market in North America dominated the overall global digital transaction management market, followed by the market in Western Europe.

Need more information about Report methodology @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-5660

Key players reported in this study on the global digital transaction management market are Adobe Systems Incorporated; Namirial SPA; DocuSign Inc.; Nintex Global Ltd.; HELLOSIGN; ZorroSign, Inc.; AssureSign LLC; ThinkSmart LLC; Kofax, Inc. and eOriginal, Inc.