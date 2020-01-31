Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market Top Scenario, SWOT Analysis, Business Overview & Forecast 2025

MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025

The television and broadcasting sector has been undergoing significant technological and structural changes, which have given consumers access to a great variety of broadcasting services. The existing Analogue TV Transmitters in world serve about 66% of world population. Constrained by limited frequency capacity, the analogue terrestrial television platform needed a new & more efficient transmission system to meet the demands of the future and to allow for the launch of new services. Whole world has adopted DVB Standard for its digitalization of terrestrial network. In today’s growing market for electronic devices, Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) with advanced video and audio features are in constant demand. High definition video quality and voice clarity are a few of the major parameters that are needed for new Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT).

Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) broadcasting allows the transmission of about 10 or more digital services in a single frequency channel, depending on the technical parameters used and the quality of services desired.

Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) market: Drivers and Challenges

The major growth drivers of the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) market include increasing demand of smart TVs and recent technological advancements in telecom and broadcast industry. In addition, Growth of smart residential properties will drive the growth of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) market. Increasing penetration of internet has led to growth of the Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) across the globe.

Worldwide financial uncertainty and macroeconomic situations such as currency exchange rates and economic difficulties are some of the major factors which are hindering the growth of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market.

Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) market: Segmentation

Global Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market can be segmented as:

Segmentation on the basis of By Channel:

On the basis of product type Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) market is segmented into audio standard definition channel and video high definition channel.

Segmentation on the basis of end-user:

Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) are widely used in residential and commercial. Residential segment is becoming the prominent segment in global Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) market.

Competition Landscape

Key contracts

Key Contracts in Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) market are as:

In September 2015, Intelsat S.A., United States based communications satellite services provider entered into partnership with Sentech, a South Africa based broadcasting signal distributor. In order to Delivers Direct-to Home and Digital Terrestrial Television Services.

Key Players

Some of the major players in Global Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) Market are Humax Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Kaonmedia Co., Ltd., Technicolor SA, ADB (Advanced Digital Broadcast) SA, Sagemcom SAS, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., ARRIS Group, Inc., EchoStar Corporation, Intelsat S.A., Sentech and others.

Regional Overview

North America is holding the largest market share for Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) market due to adaptation in residential segment. Due to increasing demand for HD video channels Asia Pacific will hold maximum market share for Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) in near future. Europe is fastest growing market for Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT). Sturdy economic progress, driving the growth of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) market in MEA region. The Demand for Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) market has risen dramatically over the past 18 months globally.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) market Segments

Market Dynamics of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) market

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) market

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America By US By Canada

Latin America By Brazil By Mexico By Others

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest OF Eastern Europe

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy NORDIC Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific By Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) By Greater China By India By ASEAN By Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa By GCC Countries By Other Middle East By North Africa By South Africa By Other Africa



MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

