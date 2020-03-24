Digital Substation Market 2019 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Profits and Analysis till 2023

Digital Substation Market Report by Module (Hardware, Fiber Optic Communication Network and SCADA), by Type (Transmission Substation, and Distribution Substation), by Voltage (Up to 220 kV, 220–550 kV, and Above 550 kV), by Industry (Utility, Metal, Mining, Oil & Gas and Transportation) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2023.

Digital Substation Market Highlights

The digital substation market is expected to have a huge number of advancements over the forecast period, owing to continuous developments in power industry coupled with growing technological advancement preferences for high end features in transmission and distribution system. The market is also expected to have high expansion activities by multinationals and well-established companies.

Digital substation is a combination of switchgear, transformers, substation automation, monitoring & diagnostics and the standard process bus process, and acts as the backbone of smart grids. They even provide real time phasor measurement data, increasingly, required to control the power flow and keep the grid stable, despite the rapidly increasing share of intermittent renewable energy sources. Aging power distribution network and expansion of the power distribution in developing nations, are expected to remain the key drivers for the global market for digital substations during the forecast period.

Digital Substation Market Leading Players:

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric Company (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), NR Electric Co., Ltd. (China) and Larsen & Toubro (India).

Digital Substation Market Segments Analysis

The global digital substation market has been segmented based on module, type, voltage, industry and region.

Global Digital Substation Market, By Module

Hardware

Fiber Optic Communication Network

SCADA

Global Digital Substation Market, By Type

Transmission Substation

Distribution Substation

Global Digital Substation Market, By Voltage

Up to 220 kV

220–550 kV

Above 550 kV

Global Digital Substation Market, By Industry

Utility

Metal

Mining

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Global Digital Substation Market, By Regions

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Regional Outlook:

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the dominant region in terms of demand for digital substation. The power sector holds a strong ground in Asia Pacific, owing to a high demand of energy coupled with growing conventional and non-conventional power generation plants. The digital substation market in Asia Pacific is also being pushed towards providing advance and reliable solution for transmission and distribution activity.

