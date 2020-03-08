Digital Signal Processors (DSP) Market demand, Growth, analysis, Share and Forecast – Detailed Research Study 2018-2027

The global digital signal processor market is segmented into end user type such as consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, and aerospace and defense and others. Among these segments, consumer electronics segment is expected to dominate the overall digital signal processor market during the forecasted period. Furthermore, rising demand for electronic gadgets and high production & sale of electronic gadgets also projected to trigger the growth of digital signal processor market in near future.

Global digital signal processor market is anticipated to mask a notable CAGR of around 8.7% during the forecasted period. Digital signal processors (DSP) are able to quickly process information and feed it back for use in numerous applications. Additionally, continuous enhancements and research & development activities in digital signal processor are the major dynamic factor behind the expansion of digital signal processor market.

In terms of regional platform, North America accounted for the largest market of global digital signal processor in terms of revenue in 2017. North America has a huge market for health care industry and electronics industry. Digital signal processors are widely used in these industries which contributed to the growth of digital signal processor market in this region. Many semiconductor companies are adopting digital signal processor to develop low cost hardware equipped with advanced features, which further increase the growth of digital signal processor market in this region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market of digital signal processor as skilled labor at low cost is easily available in this region which results in the large scale production of digital signal processors.

Technological Advancements in Digital Signal Processor

Technological advancements with digital signal processors such as reduced chip area, low cost and low power consumption are major factors which are likely to drive the growth of global digital signal processor market. For instance, a China based company launched AI accelerator and the VLVm1 digital signal processor which can find applications in areas such as autonomous vehicles and intelligent transportation, smart cities, industrial automation, robotics, and machine vision.

Wide Application Range of Digital Signal Processors

Digital signal processors are widely used in waveform, speech, and image coding applications. They are used to implement filters, transforms, and many other signal-processing tasks. Digital signal processors are flexible and can be used in devices for implementation. Digital signal processors are used in areas of audio signal, RADAR audio, speech processing, seismology, SONAR and voice recognition. Such applications of digital signal processors are expected to drive the growth of global digital signal processor market. Designing of low cost digital signal processor is a tough task as to maintain the balance between processor cost and performance.

The report titled “Digital Signal Processor: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global digital signal processor market in terms of market segmentation by number of cores, by type, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global digital signal processor market which includes company profiling of Altera Corporation, Freescale Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies AG, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Xilinx, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Samsung, Fujitsu, Intel Corporation and Analog Devices, Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global digital signal processor market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

