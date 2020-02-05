Digital Signal Generator Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Digital signal generator is a test and measurement equipment used for testing complex waveforms. This equipment was developed considering the emergence of new communication technologies and consists of a high-end radio-frequency (RF) signal generator with an IQ modulator.

The digital signal generator market is witnessing growth in the North Americas due to the presence of several vendors that have their primary business segments in North America. The digital signal processing market will continue to grow in the region throughout the forecasted period due to the increasing electronic content in automobiles and strengthening of the network infrastructure.

The global Digital Signal Generator market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Digital Signal Generator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Digital Signal Generator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Anritsu

Fortive

Keysight Technologies

National Instruments

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

2 GHz

4 GHz

6 GHz

Segment by Application

Telecom

Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Military and Defense

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Digital Signal Generator Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Signal Generator

1.2 Digital Signal Generator Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Digital Signal Generator Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 2 GHz

1.2.3 4 GHz

1.2.4 6 GHz

1.3 Digital Signal Generator Segment by Application

1.3.1 Digital Signal Generator Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Telecom

1.3.3 Electronics

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Military and Defense

1.3 Global Digital Signal Generator Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Digital Signal Generator Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Digital Signal Generator Market Size

1.4.1 Global Digital Signal Generator Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Digital Signal Generator Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Digital Signal Generator Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Digital Signal Generator Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Digital Signal Generator Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Digital Signal Generator Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Digital Signal Generator Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Digital Signal Generator Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Digital Signal Generator Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Digital Signal Generator Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Digital Signal Generator Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Digital Signal Generator Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Digital Signal Generator Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Digital Signal Generator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Digital Signal Generator Production

3.4.1 North America Digital Signal Generator Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Digital Signal Generator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Digital Signal Generator Production

3.5.1 Europe Digital Signal Generator Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Digital Signal Generator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Digital Signal Generator Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Digital Signal Generator Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Digital Signal Generator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Digital Signal Generator Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Digital Signal Generator Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Digital Signal Generator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Digital Signal Generator Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Digital Signal Generator Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Digital Signal Generator Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Digital Signal Generator Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Digital Signal Generator Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Digital Signal Generator Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Digital Signal Generator Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Digital Signal Generator Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Digital Signal Generator Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Digital Signal Generator Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Digital Signal Generator Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Digital Signal Generator Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Digital Signal Generator Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Digital Signal Generator Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Digital Signal Generator Business

7.1 Anritsu

7.1.1 Anritsu Digital Signal Generator Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Digital Signal Generator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Anritsu Digital Signal Generator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Fortive

7.2.1 Fortive Digital Signal Generator Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Digital Signal Generator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Fortive Digital Signal Generator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Keysight Technologies

7.3.1 Keysight Technologies Digital Signal Generator Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Digital Signal Generator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Keysight Technologies Digital Signal Generator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 National Instruments

7.4.1 National Instruments Digital Signal Generator Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Digital Signal Generator Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 National Instruments Digital Signal Generator Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continuous…

