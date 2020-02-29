Digital Signage Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Competitive Landscape, Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends and Growth by Forecast to 2022

The report on the global Digital Signage market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

The use of digital signage has increased significantly due to its diversity and attractiveness to the end-user base. Reports that evaluate the semiconductors and electronics industry have been made available by Market Research Future which creates reports on several industry verticals that review the market growth and prospects. The market is projected to achieve USD 26.3 billion in revenue while expanding at 6 % of CAGR in the duration of the forecast period.

The enhanced level of audience engagement provided by the digital signage market is expected to create new opportunities for development in the forecast period. The targeted content that can be distributed to the end user base along with the cost-effectiveness of the source is expected to stimulate the development of the digital signage market globally in the coming years.

Major Key Players:

Cisco System Inc. (U.S.),

Hewlett-Packard Company (U.S.),

Samsung Corporation (South Korea),

NEC Display Solutions Ltd (South Korea),

Bright Sign LLC (U.S.),

Panasonic Corporation (Japan),

3M Co.(U.S.),

LG Display Co. Ltd. (South Korea),

Ad flow Networks (Canada)

Omni Vex Corporation (Canada)

among others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global Digital Signage market.

According to MRFR, The Global Digital Signage Market is expected to grow at USD 26.3 Billion by 2022, at ~6% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Industry Updates:

Apr 2019 A branch of Sharp Electronics Corporation, Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), recently launched two new lines of its award-winning line of 4K Ultra-HD LCD commercial displays. They individually offer a brightness of 500 nits and are intended for 24/7 usage and also can handle a selection of signage needs, from modest set-ups to big networks with multiple displays.

Competitive Analysis

The development of the product portfolio motivates the elasticity of demand in the market. The budget elements in the expenses of the competitors in the market are becoming more dynamic. The operating environment in the market is leading to industrious growth in the market. Moreover, the growing business needs in the market are creating a favorable backdrop for change. The factors for change are encouraging the development of the market. The competency of the market is bolstered by the reconditioned nature of the assets existing in the market. The commitment to dealing with the obstacles in the market by the competitors has considerably improved in recent times. Furthermore, the improvement in the economic environment is expected to boost growth in the market. A fortified growth stride is detected in the market owing to the helpful effect applied both internally and externally by significant driving factors.

Regional Analysis:

The regional examination of the digital signage market covers regions such as the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe and the rest of the world. The North American region is anticipated to lead the digital signage market with the principal market share owing to the incidence of a large network which is owned by the organizations in the region. The study also exposes that the Asia Pacific region is likely to display positive growth in the digital signage market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific nations such as Japan, China, and South Korea have a fair share in the digital signage market in the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The segmental analysis of the digital signage market is carried out on the basis of product type, technology type, component type, region, and application. Based on product type, the digital signage market is segmented into billboards, kiosks, and signboards. Based on technology type, the digital signage market is segmented into LED, LCD, and OLED. On the basis of component type, the digital signage market is segmented into hardware, software, and service. The segmentation of the market based on applications is segmented into education, transportation, retail, and government. The regions covered in the digital signage market are the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe and the rest of the world.

