Digital Scent Technology 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Application, Technology and Forecast to 2025

Digital Scent Technology Market 2019
This report analyzes the global digital scent technology market by product (mobile phone, smelling screen, music & video game, explosives detector, quality control product, medical diagnostic), hardware (e-nose, scent synthesizer), end user; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global digital scent technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 30% during the forecast period 2017-2023.
The major players in global digital scent technology market include:
- Smiths Detection Inc. (U.S.)
• Scent Sciences Corporation (U.S.)
• ams AG (Austria)
• Alpha MOS SA (France)
• Electronics Sensor Technology (U.S.)
• ScentSational Technologies LLC (U.S.)
• Scentcom Ltd. (Israel)
• AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH (Germany)
• Vapor Communications (U.S.)
• The eNose Company (the Netherlands)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Spain
France
Italy
U.K
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
The Middle East & Africa
Latin America
On the basis of product, the global digital scent technology market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Mobile Phone
• Smelling Screen
• Music & Video Game
• Explosives Detector
• Quality Control Product
• Medical Diagnostic
On the basis of hardware, the global digital scent technology market has been categorized into the following segments:
- E-Nose
• Scent Synthesizer
On the basis of end user, the global digital scent technology market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Marketing
• Food & beverage
• Entertainment
• Education
• Healthcare
• Communication
• Military & defense
• Others
