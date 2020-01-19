Digital Scent Technology 2019 Global Market – Share, Segmentation, Application, Technology and Forecast to 2025

Digital Scent Technology Market 2019

This report analyzes the global digital scent technology market by product (mobile phone, smelling screen, music & video game, explosives detector, quality control product, medical diagnostic), hardware (e-nose, scent synthesizer), end user; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global digital scent technology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 30% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The major players in global digital scent technology market include:

Smiths Detection Inc. (U.S.)

• Scent Sciences Corporation (U.S.)

• ams AG (Austria)

• Alpha MOS SA (France)

• Electronics Sensor Technology (U.S.)

• ScentSational Technologies LLC (U.S.)

• Scentcom Ltd. (Israel)

• AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH (Germany)

• Vapor Communications (U.S.)

• The eNose Company (the Netherlands)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The Middle East & Africa

Latin America

On the basis of product, the global digital scent technology market has been categorized into the following segments:

Mobile Phone

• Smelling Screen

• Music & Video Game

• Explosives Detector

• Quality Control Product

• Medical Diagnostic

On the basis of hardware, the global digital scent technology market has been categorized into the following segments:

E-Nose

• Scent Synthesizer

On the basis of end user, the global digital scent technology market has been categorized into the following segments:

Marketing

• Food & beverage

• Entertainment

• Education

• Healthcare

• Communication

• Military & defense

• Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.4 Segment Rivalry

4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Digital Scent Technology Market

5 Industry Overview Of Global Digital Scent Technology Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Growth Drivers

5.3 Impact Analysis

5.4 Market Challenges

6 Market Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Growth Trends

6.3 Impact Analysis

Global Digital Scent Technology Market By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Mobile Phone

7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.3 Smelling Screen

7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.4 Music & Video Game

7.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.5 Explosives Detector

7.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.6 Quality Control Product

7.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.7 Medical Diagnostic Product

7.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.8.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023 Global Digital Scent Technology Market By Hardware

8.1 Introduction

8.2 E-Nose

8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

8.3 Scent Synthesizer

8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023 Global Digital Scent Technology Market By End User Global Digital Scent Technology Market By Region

………

Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Smiths Detection Inc. (U.S.)

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.1.3 Financial Updates

12.1.4 Key Developments

12.2 Scent Sciences Corporation (U.S.)

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.2.3 Financial Updates

12.2.4 Key Developments

12.3 Ams AG (Austria)

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.3.3 Financial Updates

12.3.4 Key Developments

12.4 Alpha MOS SA (France)

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.4.3 Financial Updates

12.4.4 Key Developments

12.5 Electronics Sensor Technology (U.S.)

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.5.3 Financial Updates

12.5.4 Key Developments

12.6 ScentSational Technologies LLC (U.S.)

12.6.1 Company Overview

12.6.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.6.3 Financial Updates

12.6.4 Key Developments

12.7 Scentcom Ltd. (Israel)

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.7.3 Financial Updates

12.7.4 Key Developments

12.8 AIRSENSE Analytics GmbH (Germany)

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.8.3 Financial Updates

12.8.4 Key Developments

Continued…..

