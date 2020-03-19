Digital Radiography Market 2019 Global Analysis,Research,Review,Applications and Forecast to 2023

Description:-

Digital Radiography is the electronic capture of an X-ray exposure. The exposure is captured in a device that converts the X-rays to a digital signal, which is then represented on a viewing monitor for diagnosis. An image from a Digital X-ray System that appears on a viewing monitor may have come from one of two technologies, namely Computed Radiography (CR) and Direct Digital Radiography (DR/ DDR).

Scope of the Report:

The Digital Radiography consumption volume was 21349 Units in 2016 and is expected to reach 23241Units in 2017 and 34944 Units in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.49% from 2017 to 2022. Since 2016, China has been the largest consumption market of digital X-ray system, with shipments of about 5 thousand units. North America and Europe are still the most important market of digital x-ray system, but the consumption growth rate in Asia-Pacific and other emerging market is forecasted to be higher in the following years.

Currently, there is still great market potential for digital x-ray system, as the penetration rate of digital x-ray system is still not that high, especially in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil and etc. But it is forecasted that the growth rate of digital x-ray system may not keep not fast in the following years, after the penetration rate of digital x-ray system get reasonable level; what can not be ignored is that conventional x-ray system will disappear, conventional x-ray system still has a lot of advantages.

The manufactures of Digital Radiography are concentrated in Japan and North America. Europe is still the largest production area in the world, which occupied about 26% in 2016. The following areas are North America. As the design and manufacturing technology of digital x-ray system is quickly getting more and more mature, the manufacturers in developing countries, especially China, is actively competing in the market with low-cost products. And the price of digital x-ray system is reducing year by year, which is also a market driving factor.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the increasing demand of leading-edge, effective products and the development of downstream industry area, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Digital Radiography is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 4070 million US$ in 2024, from 2990 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Digital Radiography in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Agfa HealthCare

Fujifilm

Angell Technology

Carestream Health

Wandong Medical

Hitachi

Mindray

Land Wind

Toshiba

Konica Minolta

DEXIS

Shimadzu

Source-Ray

Samsung

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CR Tech Digital X-Ray System

DR Tech Digital X-Ray System

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Dental

Orthopedics

General Surgery

Veterinarian

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Digital Radiography product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Digital Radiography, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Digital Radiography in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Digital Radiography competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

……..

