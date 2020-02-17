DIGITAL PUBLISHING FOR EDUCATION SECTOR 2017 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 12.60% AND FORECAST TO 2021

Digital publishing is the use of the electronic or online method to publish any book, magazine, and catalog, and develop digital libraries. Digital publishing in the education sector creates content that can be accessed across devices, operating systems, and classroom and off-campus environments. The global publishing market is witnessing continuous growth with rising awareness and importance of education across the globe. Growing demand for quality content is one of the key factors contributing to the growth of global publishing market.

The analysts forecast the global digital publishing market for education sector to grow at a CAGR of 12.60% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global digital publishing market for education sector for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of digital educational publications such as e-books, e-magazines, e-journals, e-papers, and other educational publications sold in different regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2625035-global-digital-publishing-market-for-education-sector-2017-2021

The report, Global Digital Publishing Market for Education Sector 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Georg von Holtzbrinck

• Hachette Livre

• McGraw-Hill Education

• Pearson

Other prominent vendors

• Cambridge University Press

• Cengage Learning

• John Wiley & Sons

• Oxford University Press

• Thomson Reuters

Market driver

• Growing digitization contributing to change in learning methods in education sector

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Threat from open educational resources and alternative textbook sources

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Emergence of new technologies in digital publishing for education sector

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2625035-global-digital-publishing-market-for-education-sector-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Global publishing market

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Global digital publishing market for education sector

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Global digital publishing market for education sector by end-user

• Global digital publishing market for education sector by K-12 segment

• Global digital publishing market for education sector by higher education segment

• Global digital publishing market for education sector by corporate/skill-based segment

http://www.abnewswire.com/pressreleases/digital-publishing-for-education-sector-2017-global-market-expected-to-grow-at-cagr-of-1260-and-forecast-to-2021_171172.html

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Global digital publishing market for education sector by geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Digital publishing market for education sector in Americas

• Digital publishing market for education sector in EMEA

• Digital publishing market for education sector in APAC

• Key leading countries

• Digital publishing market for education sector in US

• Digital publishing market for education sector in Germany

• Digital publishing market for education sector in Canada

• Digital publishing market for education sector in UK

• Digital publishing market for education sector in France

• Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

• Emergence of new technologies in digital publishing for education sector

• Rising demand for personalized/customized learning

• Growing focus on strengthening customer service

• Growth in non-English publications

• Rising demand for entitlements

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Competitive positioning assessment

PART 12: KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Georg von Holtzbrinck

• Hachette Livre

• McGraw-Hill Education

• Pearson

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com