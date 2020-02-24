DIGITAL PROCESS AUTOMATION MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

Global Digital Process Automation Industry
This report focuses on the global Digital Process Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Process Automation development in United States, Europe and China.
Process automation refers to the use of digital technology to perform a process or processes in order to accomplish a workflow or function. A wide variety of business processes and activities can be automated, or more often, they can be partially automated with human intervention at strategic points within workflows. Sales, marketing, production, supply chain, inventory control, administration, IT and management process are among those benefitting from digital process automation.
North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period because of the presence of large digital process automation vendors in the region. This region is also considered to be one of the most advanced regions in terms of technology adoption and IT infrastructure optimization.
In 2017, the global Digital Process Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Pegasystems
Appian
Oracle
Software AG
DST Systems
Opentext
Dxc Technology
Infosys
Cognizant
Mindtree
Newgen Software
Tibco Software
K2
Bizagi
Nintex
Ayehu Software Technologies
Integrify
Helpsystems
Innov8tif
Novatio Solutions
Bonitasoft
Cortex
PMG
Blue-Infinity
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Solution
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Retail & Consumer Goods
BFSI
Telecom & IT
Transport & Logistics
Energy & Utility
Media & Entertainment
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
