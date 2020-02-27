Digital Printing Packaging Market Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities, Trends And Market Analysis By 2023

Summary
Global Digital Printing Packaging Market Information by Packaging Type (Labels, Flexible Packaging, & Other), by Technology (Inkjet, Electrophotography & Others), by Application (Boxes, Cans, Bottles, and Others), by End-User (Food & Beverages, Personal care, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics Goods and Others) and by Region – Forecast to 2023
Market Highlights
Packaging industry will undergo a revolution due to the increasing applications of digital printing. Digital printing for packaging is a concept specifically introduced to attract consumers. This method includes printing of digital images or text on the product package. The increasing demand for flexible packaging coupled with growing demand for sustainable printing has been driving the global Packaging Printing Market. Digitally printed packages improve workflow and enable innovative marketing. They help the brand owner for quicker marketing and promotion of the brand. These are the main factors fueling the market growth.
Key Players
The key players of global digital printing packaging market include W S Packaging Group, Inc (U.S.), Weber Packaging Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), Xeikon N.V. (Netherlands), Hewlett-Packard Inc. (U.S.), Mondi Group (South Africa), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Quad Graphics, Inc. (U.S.), Labels in Motion (U.S.), and Reel Appeal Limited(U.K.).
Asia-Pacific is the largest growing market
On the basis of region, Global Digital Printing Packaging Market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Asia-Pacific region dominates the Custom Packaging Boxes Market. Rapid growth in e-retail sector is the primary driving factor of Large Format Printing Market in Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, the rising consumer awareness and increase the demand of packaged food are also fueling the demand of this market. This region is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.
Europe is also expected to contribute significantly to the global digital printing packaging market mainly due to major demand from food & beverage industry. North America region and Rest of the World are expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.
Target Audience
Manufacturing Organizations
End Users
Distributors & Suppliers
Research Institute / Education Institute
Potential Investors
Scope of the Report
This study provides an overview of the global Digital Printing Packaging Market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global Digital Photo Printing Market as packaging type, technology, application and end user.
By Packaging Type
Labels
Flexible Packaging
Other
By Technology
Inkjet
Electrophotography
Others
By Application
Boxes
Bottles
Cans
Others
By End-User
Food & Beverages
Personal care
Pharmaceuticals
Electronics Goods
Others
