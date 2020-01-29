Digital Printing and Dyeing Machines Market: Recent Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Digital Printing and Dyeing Machines market status and forecast, categorizes the global Digital Printing and Dyeing Machines market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The global digital printing and dyeing machines market is highly dependent on the global textile trade dynamics. The growing global population coupled with improving economic conditions is a major driver that is likely to increase the appetite for essential commodities including textiles.
One of the primary drivers for this market is the rise in the demand fortextilesfrom theautomotive sector. Textiles that are used for automotive applications are often referred to as automotive textiles. Nearly two-third of the automobile textiles are used for interiors such as carpets, seat covers, roof and door liners. The increasing demand for automobiles, particularly in APAC, is fuelling the growth of this industry. Moreover, increasing disposable income and improving standard of living in emerging markets such as China and India are resulting in the high demand for automobiles, which, in turn, will augment growth in the automotive textile industry in the coming years.
The global digital printing and dyeing machines market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several manufacturers. The market is dominated by the established manufacturers as they hold major parts of their respective markets. Also, these manufacturers have a wide geographical presence with a large number of manufacturing facilities in various regions of the globe. To gain a competitive advantage, manufacturers are focusing on the development and introduction of innovative products in the market.
The global Digital Printing and Dyeing Machines market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
ACME MACHINERY INDUSTRY
Alliance Machines Textiles
Cubotex
FLAINOX
Loris Bellini
Mimaki
HGS Machines
Kornit Digital
Reggiani Macchine
Zimmer America
Konica Minolta
J. Zimmer Maschinenbau
MS Printing Solution
SPGPrints
Expand Systems
Atexco (Hangzhou Honghua Digital Technology Stock)
Durst Phototechnik
Epson
SHIMA SEIKI
MTEX Solutions
FUJIFILM Dimatix
Ricoh
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
