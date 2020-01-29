Digital Printing and Dyeing Machines Market: Recent Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Digital Printing and Dyeing Machines market status and forecast, categorizes the global Digital Printing and Dyeing Machines market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and other regions (Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The global digital printing and dyeing machines market is highly dependent on the global textile trade dynamics. The growing global population coupled with improving economic conditions is a major driver that is likely to increase the appetite for essential commodities including textiles.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the rise in the demand fortextilesfrom theautomotive sector. Textiles that are used for automotive applications are often referred to as automotive textiles. Nearly two-third of the automobile textiles are used for interiors such as carpets, seat covers, roof and door liners. The increasing demand for automobiles, particularly in APAC, is fuelling the growth of this industry. Moreover, increasing disposable income and improving standard of living in emerging markets such as China and India are resulting in the high demand for automobiles, which, in turn, will augment growth in the automotive textile industry in the coming years.

The global digital printing and dyeing machines market is highly fragmented due to the presence of several manufacturers. The market is dominated by the established manufacturers as they hold major parts of their respective markets. Also, these manufacturers have a wide geographical presence with a large number of manufacturing facilities in various regions of the globe. To gain a competitive advantage, manufacturers are focusing on the development and introduction of innovative products in the market.

The global Digital Printing and Dyeing Machines market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

ACME MACHINERY INDUSTRY

Alliance Machines Textiles

Cubotex

FLAINOX

Loris Bellini

Mimaki

HGS Machines

Kornit Digital

Reggiani Macchine

Zimmer America

Konica Minolta

J. Zimmer Maschinenbau

MS Printing Solution

SPGPrints

Expand Systems

Atexco (Hangzhou Honghua Digital Technology Stock)

Durst Phototechnik

Epson

SHIMA SEIKI

MTEX Solutions

FUJIFILM Dimatix

Ricoh

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

