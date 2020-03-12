Digital Phase Shifters Market to Gain a Stronghold by 2028

Bolstering demand for digital phase shifters across various end-use industries, including telecommunication, aerospace and defense, weather forecast, mobile, mobile broadband, Internet, satellite, and fixed broadband sector is believed to be a key factor driving the growth of global digital phase shifters market over upcoming years. In addition, constant advancements in information technology are expected to pump market growth over the next decade.

According to a recently published report on the global digital phase shifters, the market is estimated to attain the revenues worth US$ 9,873.4 Mn by the end of 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 64.4% over a 10-year forecast period, 2018-2028. The report by Future Market Insights, titled “Digital Phase Shifters Market: Global Industry Analysis (2013-2017) and Opportunity Assessment (2018-2028)” indicates exploding growth of the global market for digital phase shifters over the next decade, prominently due to the predictably enormous impact of 5G technology on the telecommunication sector, which will further fuel the demand for digital phase shifters worldwide.

By region, North America is currently dominating others in terms of market value share, and is expected to remain the global leader throughout the forecast period. This sustained growth is attributed to the commercialization of space exploration and the humongous defense budget. This regional market will remain in the limelight in near future due to strong presence of US-based companies spearheading the telecom industry in terms of trials and deployment of the 5G technology. The report projects North America and Europe to remain the key regions in the global digital phase shifters market throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to be the emerging markets as the large population in these areas will increase the pressure on the existing telecommunication infrastructure, which in turn, will lead to an increase in demand for global digital phase shifters. However, the research indicates a strong possibility of the shift of the entire digital phase shifters market from the saturated markets of North America and Western Europe to less developed, emerging economies such as MEA and SEAP.

Other key market segments include 4-Bits, 5-Bits, 6-Bits, 8-Bits, and others based on number of bits; and – 10.99GHz, 11 – 20.99GHz, and 21GHz and above based on the frequency range. While the market expects to witness highest growth of 8-bits segment in terms of the number of bits, 21GHz and above segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR value by frequency range.

Some of the key players operating in the global digital phase shifters market include Analog Devices, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., MACOM, Qorvo, Inc., Astra Microwave Products Limited, Planar Monolithics Industries, L3 Narda-MITEQ, Pulsar Microwave Corporation, Pasternack Enterprises, Inc., Mercury Systems, Inc., and SAGE Millimeter, Inc. Designing bespoke solutions targeted at specific needs of various applications in different end-use industries will be the key strategy among leading companies in the global marketplace.