Digital Pathology Market Demand Analysis, Trends, Market Segmentation and Future Outlook

The global digital pathology comprises of converting glass slides into digital slides that are viewed, shared, managed, analyzed and interpreted on a computer monitor. With the progression in digital pathology, it is now considered one of the most promising fields for diagnosis and prognosis of cancer along with other major diseases. The demand for digital pathology is anticipated to increase as the tele-pathology services along with online pathology diagnostic platforms are expected to witness higher penetration in developing and developed countries.

The digital pathology market accounted for USD 337.8 Million during 2016 and is anticipated to reach significant market valuation of USD 726.2 Million by the end of 2023 by witnessing a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the global Digital Pathology Market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North-America region dominated the global digital pathology market by contributing a market share of 38.3% in 2016. With U.S. as the major revenue contributing country, North America is predicted to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The second largest market for digital pathology is held by Europe where Germany is holding the highest market share in the region trailed by U.K. The U.K. is further anticipated to observe a growth of 2.1x between 2016 and 2023.

The global digital pathology market is segmented into component type, application and end-user. Among these segments, the component type segment is divided into hardware, software and services, out of which, the hardware segment is further segmented into Bright Field Scanner and Fluorescence Scanner. The bright field scanner is anticipated to be the most attractive market by projecting highest CAGR as compared to other hardware segments that are being used in implementing the digital pathology in hospitals, clinics and private laboratories across the globe during the forecast period.

The report titled “Global Digital Pathology Market Outlook: Industry Demand Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2016-2023” also includes some prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global digital pathology market which includes profiling of Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, GE Healthcare, Ventana Medical Systems Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Apollo Enterprise Imaging Corporation, Xifin Inc. and Definiens AG.The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled “Global Digital Pathology Market Outlook 2023”, analyses the overall digital pathology industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global digital pathology market in near future.

