Digital Panel Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures Trends and Forecast 2024

Digital Panel Meter is an instrument that displays an input signal in digital form. Many digital panel meters also include alarm options as well as the ability to connect and transfer data to a computer. Digital panel meters are usually available with an Ethernet option which allows the digital panel meter reading to be accessed across a local area network (LAN) or even through the internet.

Globally, the Digital Panel Meter industry market is concentrated by Continental and Bridgestone as the manufacturing technology of Digital Panel Meter is relatively much more mature. Also some enterprises are still well-known for the wonderful performance of their Digital Panel Meter and related services. At the same time, some countries such as Germany, Japan and USA are remarkable in the global Digital Panel Meter industry because of their market share and technology status of Digital Panel Meter.

The consumption volume of Digital Panel Meter is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Digital Panel Meter industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Digital Panel Meter is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the market competition, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to the price of raw material constantly decrease and most of China manufacturers will enter the industry.

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Panel Meter market will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 180 million by 2024, from US$ 150 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Digital Panel Meter business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital Panel Meter market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Digital Panel value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Murata Power Solutions

Red Lion Controls

OMRON

InnoVista Sensors

Siemens

Danaher

Zhejiang CHINT

Lascar Electronics

Carlo Gavazzi

Phoenix Contact

PR Electronics

Precision Digital

Taik Electric

Yokogawa Meters and Instruments

Trumeter

Autonics

Jewell Instruments

Laurel Electronics

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Temperature and Process Panel Meters

Totalizers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Display Current

Display Voltage

Displays Temperature

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East and Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital Panel consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Digital Panel market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Panel manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Panel with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Digital Panel submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

