Digital Oilfield Technology Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation and Forecast to 2019 – 2025

Digital oilfield technology is the integration of networking, communication, and automation with oilfield processes such as surveying, drilling, and production.

Scope of the Report:

Production optimization was the largest category in the market.

The global Digital Oilfield Technology market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Oilfield Technology.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Digital Oilfield Technology market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Oilfield Technology market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Schlumberge

Halliburton Company

Baker Hughes

National Oilwell Varco

Weatherford International

Siemens

Honeywell International

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Emerson Electric

Petrolink International

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Product optimization

Reservoir optimization

Drilling optimization

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Instrumentation & Automation

IT Expenditure

Table Of Contents:

1 Digital Oilfield Technology Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Oilfield Technology

1.2 Classification of Digital Oilfield Technology by Types

1.2.1 Global Digital Oilfield Technology Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Digital Oilfield Technology Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Product optimization

1.2.4 Reservoir optimization

1.2.5 Drilling optimization

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Digital Oilfield Technology Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Digital Oilfield Technology Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Instrumentation & Automation

1.3.3 IT Expenditure

1.4 Global Digital Oilfield Technology Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Digital Oilfield Technology Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Digital Oilfield Technology Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Digital Oilfield Technology Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Digital Oilfield Technology Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Digital Oilfield Technology Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Digital Oilfield Technology Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Digital Oilfield Technology (2013-2023)



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Schlumberge

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Digital Oilfield Technology Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Schlumberge Digital Oilfield Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Halliburton Company

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Digital Oilfield Technology Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Halliburton Company Digital Oilfield Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Baker Hughes

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Digital Oilfield Technology Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Baker Hughes Digital Oilfield Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 National Oilwell Varco

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Digital Oilfield Technology Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 National Oilwell Varco Digital Oilfield Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Weatherford International

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Digital Oilfield Technology Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Weatherford International Digital Oilfield Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Siemens

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Digital Oilfield Technology Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Siemens Digital Oilfield Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Honeywell International

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Digital Oilfield Technology Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Honeywell International Digital Oilfield Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

