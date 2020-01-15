Digital Oilfield Services Market 2018 Global Share, Applications, Growth, Analysis, Technology, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Digital Oilfield Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Oilfield Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The Digital Oil Field software applications replicate the behaviour of an oil or gas field on a computer, using workflows for automation and clusters to speed up calculations.
Lower oil prices scenario is expected to drive the digital oilfield services market during the forecast period.
In 2017, the global Digital Oilfield Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3429233-global-digital-oilfield-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
The key players covered in this study
Baker Hughes
Halliburton
Schlumberger
Weatherford
Siemens
Rockwell Automation
Honeywell
Kongsberg Gruppen
Emerson
Pason Systems
Petrolink
Accenture
IBM
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Reservoir Optimization
Production Optimization
Drilling Optimization
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil exploration companies
Oil production companies
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3429233-global-digital-oilfield-services-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Oilfield Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Reservoir Optimization
1.4.3 Production Optimization
1.4.4 Drilling Optimization
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Oilfield Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Oil exploration companies
1.5.3 Oil production companies
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Digital Oilfield Services Market Size
2.2 Digital Oilfield Services Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Oilfield Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Digital Oilfield Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Digital Oilfield Services Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Digital Oilfield Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Digital Oilfield Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Digital Oilfield Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Digital Oilfield Services Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Digital Oilfield Services Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Oilfield Services Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Baker Hughes
12.1.1 Baker Hughes Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Digital Oilfield Services Introduction
12.1.4 Baker Hughes Revenue in Digital Oilfield Services Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development
12.2 Halliburton
12.2.1 Halliburton Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Digital Oilfield Services Introduction
12.2.4 Halliburton Revenue in Digital Oilfield Services Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Halliburton Recent Development
12.3 Schlumberger
12.3.1 Schlumberger Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Digital Oilfield Services Introduction
12.3.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Digital Oilfield Services Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Schlumberger Recent Development
12.4 Weatherford
12.4.1 Weatherford Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Digital Oilfield Services Introduction
12.4.4 Weatherford Revenue in Digital Oilfield Services Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Weatherford Recent Development
12.5 Siemens
12.5.1 Siemens Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Digital Oilfield Services Introduction
12.5.4 Siemens Revenue in Digital Oilfield Services Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.6 Rockwell Automation
12.6.1 Rockwell Automation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Digital Oilfield Services Introduction
12.6.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue in Digital Oilfield Services Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development
12.7 Honeywell
12.7.1 Honeywell Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Digital Oilfield Services Introduction
12.7.4 Honeywell Revenue in Digital Oilfield Services Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Honeywell Recent Development
12.8 Kongsberg Gruppen
12.8.1 Kongsberg Gruppen Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Digital Oilfield Services Introduction
12.8.4 Kongsberg Gruppen Revenue in Digital Oilfield Services Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Kongsberg Gruppen Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
CONTACT US :
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)