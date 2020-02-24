Digital Oilfield Services Market 2018 Global Share, Applications, Growth, Analysis, Technology, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global Digital Oilfield Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Oilfield Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The Digital Oil Field software applications replicate the behaviour of an oil or gas field on a computer, using workflows for automation and clusters to speed up calculations.

Lower oil prices scenario is expected to drive the digital oilfield services market during the forecast period.

In 2017, the global Digital Oilfield Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

Schlumberger

Weatherford

Siemens

Rockwell Automation

Honeywell

Kongsberg Gruppen

Emerson

Pason Systems

Petrolink

Accenture

IBM

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Reservoir Optimization

Production Optimization

Drilling Optimization

Market segment by Application, split into

Oil exploration companies

Oil production companies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Oilfield Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Reservoir Optimization

1.4.3 Production Optimization

1.4.4 Drilling Optimization

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Oilfield Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Oil exploration companies

1.5.3 Oil production companies

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Oilfield Services Market Size

2.2 Digital Oilfield Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Oilfield Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Digital Oilfield Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Oilfield Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Digital Oilfield Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Digital Oilfield Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Digital Oilfield Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Digital Oilfield Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Oilfield Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Oilfield Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Baker Hughes

12.1.1 Baker Hughes Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Digital Oilfield Services Introduction

12.1.4 Baker Hughes Revenue in Digital Oilfield Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Baker Hughes Recent Development

12.2 Halliburton

12.2.1 Halliburton Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Digital Oilfield Services Introduction

12.2.4 Halliburton Revenue in Digital Oilfield Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Halliburton Recent Development

12.3 Schlumberger

12.3.1 Schlumberger Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Digital Oilfield Services Introduction

12.3.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Digital Oilfield Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

12.4 Weatherford

12.4.1 Weatherford Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Digital Oilfield Services Introduction

12.4.4 Weatherford Revenue in Digital Oilfield Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Weatherford Recent Development

12.5 Siemens

12.5.1 Siemens Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Digital Oilfield Services Introduction

12.5.4 Siemens Revenue in Digital Oilfield Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Siemens Recent Development

12.6 Rockwell Automation

12.6.1 Rockwell Automation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Digital Oilfield Services Introduction

12.6.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue in Digital Oilfield Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development

12.7 Honeywell

12.7.1 Honeywell Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Digital Oilfield Services Introduction

12.7.4 Honeywell Revenue in Digital Oilfield Services Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Honeywell Recent Development

12.8 Kongsberg Gruppen

12.8.1 Kongsberg Gruppen Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Digital Oilfield Services Introduction

12.8.4 Kongsberg Gruppen Revenue in Digital Oilfield Services Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Kongsberg Gruppen Recent Development

……..CONTINUED

