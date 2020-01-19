Digital Oilfield Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Finance Comments Off on Digital Oilfield Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025
Press Release

Digital Oilfield Market 2019

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Digital Oilfield Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Digital Oilfield Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Digital Oilfield Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global digital oil field market, by application, has been segmented into onshore and offshore, with the onshore segment growing at a faster pace. The complexity in deepwater drilling, along with the increasing adoption of digital oilfield techniques in regions such as the Middle East, and North America, where the maximum of the oilfields are located onshore, are expected to drive the onshore segment. Thus, the increasing production activities in these regions and reduction of non-productive time is expected to drive the onshore segment at the highest rate during the forecast period.
The increase in production activities in the Middle East region, the presence of unconventional reserves, and growing investments in offshore in the Asia Pacific region are expected to be the key factors driving the digital oilfield market during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Digital Oilfield market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Oilfield status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Oilfield development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study
Benchmarking
Schlumberger
Weatherford
BHGE
Halliburton
National Oilwell Varco
ABB
Emerson
Rockwell
Siemens
Honeywell
Kongsberg
IHS Markit
CGG
Digi International
Pason
Redline
EDG
Oleumtech
Petrolink
Katalyst

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3665424-global-digital-oilfield-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Reservoir Optimization
Drilling Optimization
Production Optimization
Others

Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore
Offshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America

Key Stakeholders
Digital Oilfield Manufacturers
Digital Oilfield Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Digital Oilfield Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Complete Report [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3665424-global-digital-oilfield-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Oilfield Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Reservoir Optimization
1.4.3 Drilling Optimization
1.4.4 Production Optimization
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Oilfield Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Onshore
1.5.3 Offshore
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Digital Oilfield Market Size
2.2 Digital Oilfield Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Oilfield Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Digital Oilfield Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…..

12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Benchmarking
12.1.1 Benchmarking Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Digital Oilfield Introduction
12.1.4 Benchmarking Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Benchmarking Recent Development
12.2 Schlumberger
12.2.1 Schlumberger  Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Digital Oilfield Introduction
12.2.4 Schlumberger  Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Schlumberger  Recent Development
12.3 Weatherford
12.3.1 Weatherford  Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Digital Oilfield Introduction
12.3.4 Weatherford  Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Weatherford  Recent Development
12.4 BHGE
12.4.1 BHGE  Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Digital Oilfield Introduction
12.4.4 BHGE  Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 BHGE  Recent Development
12.5 Halliburton
12.5.1 Halliburton  Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Digital Oilfield Introduction
12.5.4 Halliburton  Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Halliburton  Recent Development
12.6 National Oilwell Varco
12.6.1 National Oilwell Varco  Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Digital Oilfield Introduction
12.6.4 National Oilwell Varco  Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 National Oilwell Varco  Recent Development
12.7 ABB
12.7.1 ABB  Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Digital Oilfield Introduction
12.7.4 ABB  Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 ABB  Recent Development
12.8 Emerson
12.8.1 Emerson  Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Digital Oilfield Introduction
12.8.4 Emerson  Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Emerson  Recent Development
12.9 Rockwell
12.9.1 Rockwell  Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Digital Oilfield Introduction
12.9.4 Rockwell  Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Rockwell  Recent Development
12.10 Siemens
12.10.1 Siemens  Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Digital Oilfield Introduction
12.10.4 Siemens  Revenue in Digital Oilfield Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Siemens  Recent Development

Continued….

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT               

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

[email protected]

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Post Views: 116