Digital Oilfield Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Digital Oilfield Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of “Digital Oilfield Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Digital Oilfield Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

The global digital oil field market, by application, has been segmented into onshore and offshore, with the onshore segment growing at a faster pace. The complexity in deepwater drilling, along with the increasing adoption of digital oilfield techniques in regions such as the Middle East, and North America, where the maximum of the oilfields are located onshore, are expected to drive the onshore segment. Thus, the increasing production activities in these regions and reduction of non-productive time is expected to drive the onshore segment at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The increase in production activities in the Middle East region, the presence of unconventional reserves, and growing investments in offshore in the Asia Pacific region are expected to be the key factors driving the digital oilfield market during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Digital Oilfield market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Oilfield status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Oilfield development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Benchmarking

Schlumberger

Weatherford

BHGE

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

ABB

Emerson

Rockwell

Siemens

Honeywell

Kongsberg

IHS Markit

CGG

Digi International

Pason

Redline

EDG

Oleumtech

Petrolink

Katalyst

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Reservoir Optimization

Drilling Optimization

Production Optimization

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Digital Oilfield Manufacturers

Digital Oilfield Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Digital Oilfield Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

