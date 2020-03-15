Digital Music Content Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

Summary:

Introduction

The digital music content market is undergoing a gradual replacement of digital music records and CDs by several alternatives such as portable storage devices like iPods, multimedia players, and cloud-storage services.

People prefer listening to music through cloud music that allows them to store, stream, download, and share the content. Cloud computing has become a crucial component in the market as it offers legal access to online music, even from the remote servers. Services like iTunes Match have gained huge popularity in the market and have accelerated the frequency of music downloads. In addition, the market is also gaining tremendous support from the social networking sites such as Facebook and YouTube, which help artists to create content that their fans demand and help in more active participation from the audience side. Such developments will positively impact the growth of this market during the forecast period.

EMEA will be the fastest-growing region in the digital music content market. European countries such as the UK, Germany, and Sweden are the major revenue-contributing nations in the region. The primary reason for this region’s growth will be the strong music development in Africa. Africa’s digital music content and downloading scenario are witnessing high competition from domestic players like iROKING, Spinlet, and Simfy which are trying to establish themselves in the global market, will further accelerate growth in the overall region during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Digital Music Content market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Music Content status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Music Content development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Apple

Deezer

Google

iHeartMedia

Pandora

Spotify

CBS

Clear Channel Radio

Gaana.com

Grooveshark

Guvera

Hungama MyPlay

JB Hi-Fi Pty

Line

Mixcloud

News

RadioTime

Rara

Rhapsody

Saavn

SoundCloud

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Permanent downloads

Music streaming

Market segment by Application, split into

Below 18 years

18-40 years

41-60 years

Above 60 years

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Music Content status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Music Content development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Music Content are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered

