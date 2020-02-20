Digital Multimeter (DMM) Market: Industry Demands, Top Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast By 2024

A digital multimeter (DMM) is a test tool used to measure two or more electrical valuesâ€”principally voltage (volts), current (amps) and resistance (ohms). It is a standard diagnostic tool for technicians in the electrical/electronic industries.

This comprehensive Digital Multimeter (DMM) Market includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Scope of the Report:

China is the largest consumption country of Digital Multimete, with a sales market share nearly 34.25% in 2017.

The second region is North America, following China with the sales market share of 20.56% in 2017.

Digital Multimete used in Industrial Manufacturing, Commercial and Public Utilities. Report data showed that 62.22% of the Digital Multimete market demand in Industrial Manufacturing in 2017.

There are main three kinds of Digital Multimete, which are Handheld Type, Bench-top Type and others. Handheld Type is important in the Digital Multimete, with a consumption market share nearly 81.05% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Digital Multimeter (DMM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 1330 million US$ in 2024, from 1070 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Digital Multimeter (DMM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Segment by Type, covers

Handheld Type

Bench-top Type

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial Manufacturing

Commercial

Public Utilities

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Digital Multimeter (DMM) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Digital Multimeter (DMM) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Digital Multimeter (DMM), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Digital Multimeter (DMM) in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Digital Multimeter (DMM) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Digital Multimeter (DMM) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Digital Multimeter (DMM) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Digital Multimeter (DMM) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

