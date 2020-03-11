Digital Medicine Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2018 to 2023

This report studies the Digital Medicine market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Medicine market by product type and applications/end industries.

Due to evolution in health care, scientific medicine introduced the concept of digital medicine which aims in providing individualized medicine by knowing the biology of a patient through a wireless sensor technology and other mobile health technologies.

Digital medicine technology is more privileged than current medical practice since it is more precise, effective, well distributed, feasible and equitable applied technology. Recent success in digital medicine services implements the measurements of heart rhythm or rate, stress levels, blood pressure, oxygen concentrations and even management and prevention of chronic or acute conditions.

The global Digital Medicine market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Medicine.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

2Morrow

Ginger

Akili

Livongo

AliveCor

WellDoc

Mocacare

Proteus

Voluntis

Omada

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Mobile Health

EMR/EHR

Telehealth

Wireless Health

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Diabetes

Mental Health

Heart Disease

Smoking

Drug Non-adherence

Obesity

COPD

Asthma

