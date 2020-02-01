Digital Marketing Spending Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Executive Summary

Global Digital Marketing Spending Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Digital Marketing Spending Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Digital Marketing Spending market are growing proliferation of digital marketing software and increasing digital transformation across the globe. In addition, increasing use of smartphones and the availability of cheap internet services are also some factors which propelling the market growth of digital marketing spending. The major restraining factor of global Digital Marketing Spending market are risk associated with cyber crime and lack of skilled workforce. Digital marketing is the most active and fastest growing marketing technique. Digital marketing spending is the spending on marketing of products or services using digital technology, mainly on the internet but also including mobile phones, display advertising and any other digital medium. Digital marketing offers benefits such as powerful form of marketing, cost effective marketing, it allows you to target ideal buyers, most measurable form of marketing, it helps to reach customers through social media, SEO and local SEO helps to reach more qualified buyers online, easily & quickly adopt strategy and tactics for best result and it allows business to be more competitive.

The regional analysis of Global Digital Marketing Spending Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing popularity of social media coupled with rapid shift toward online shopping across the region. Europe is also estimating to project a major growth in the global Digital Marketing Spending market. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate/CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to developing strong internet infrastructure and advancements in digital technology across the developing countries such as China and India.

The major market player included in this report are:

Comcast

AT&T

P&G

Verizon

General Motors

American Express

Fiat Chrysler

Ford

Johnson & Johnson

JPMorgan Chase

L’Oréal

Nissan

Pfizer

Toyota

Unilever

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Search Ads

Display Ads

Social Media

Email marketing

Others

By Application:

Desktop

Mobile

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Digital Marketing Spending Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

