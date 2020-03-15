Digital Marketing Spending Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Summary:
Introduction
Digital marketing is the most active and the fastest growing marketing technique. The growth can be attributed to global digitalization trend. Every minute, an estimated 650,000 search queries are raised on Google, more than 700 videos are hosted on YouTube, over 700,000 status updates and 500,000 comments are posted on Facebook, over 65,000 tweets are made worldwide, and approximately 180 million e-mails are sent. These figures emphasize the significance of digital media as a marketing tool.
Digital advertising is the fastest-growing segment of the global market for advertising spending. The increasing use of smartphones and the availability of cheap internet services are the two major factors propelling the growth prospects for this market. More than 30% of companies are planning to spend around 75% of their advertising budgets on digital marketing within the next five years.
Much of the global digital marketing spending market’s growth can be attributed to the fact that these platforms are interactive for users. Since the customer engagement rate of these campaigns is relatively higher than other marketing strategies, they are rapidly being adopted by enterprises to increase their customer bases. The ability of strategically planned interactive campaigns to effectively engage clients will result in greater adoption of digital platforms during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Digital Marketing Spending market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Marketing Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Marketing Spending development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Comcast
AT&T
P&G
Verizon
General Motors
American Express
Fiat Chrysler
Ford
Johnson & Johnson
JPMorgan Chase
L’Oréal
Nissan
Pfizer
Toyota
Unilever
Volkswagen
Walt Disney
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Search ads
Display ads
Social media
Email marketing
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Desktop
Mobile
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital Marketing Spending status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital Marketing Spending development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Marketing Spending are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital Marketing Spending Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Search ads
1.4.3 Display ads
1.4.4 Social media
1.4.5 Email marketing
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital Marketing Spending Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Desktop
1.5.3 Mobile
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Digital Marketing Spending Market Size
2.2 Digital Marketing Spending Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Digital Marketing Spending Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Digital Marketing Spending Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…………..
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
List of Tables and Figures
