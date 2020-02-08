Digital Logistics Market 2023 Major Key Vendors, Regions, Types, Application, and Industry Research

Digital Logistics market segmented on the basis of suppliers, consumers, drivers, opportunities market challenges, indicators, market risks/restraints, influences. The Digital Logistics market mainly focuses on terms like a company, product type, end-user, and key regions.

Global Digital Logistics Market is estimated to reach at CAGR of 7.89% between 2018 and 2023. Digital Logistics Market report includes information like market share, price, growth rate, consumption, capacity, production, import, export, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel, value data are also analyzed in this report.

Digital Logistics Market’s Top Regions Covers in this Report: Data type includes capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export and manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia.

Digital Logistics market manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, market share, revenue for each company: Global Digital Logistics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including IBM Corporation, Advantech Corporation, Oracle, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, DigiLogistics, Hexaware Technologies Limited, Tech Mahindra Limited, JDA Software Pvt. Ltd, DSV AS., SAP AG,, And many more…

Key Developments in the Digital Logistics Market:

November 2017 – LBC Express embarked on a digital transformation program with Ramco Systems. LBC Express signed a multi-million dollar deal with Ramco Systems, to unify and automate its logistics and supply chain operations across its 1,300 global branches and 121 warehouses. This deal is expected to increase the process speed and subsequently increase customer satisfaction and reduce costs.

August 2017 – XPO logistics set aside USD 8 billion for investments. After XPO first acquired Con-way in 2015, the company has been expanding by acquisition at a robust pace. The company is already operating in more than 31 countries, but the major revenue still comes from North America and Western Europe. This amount is expected to bring more acquisition opportunities in the near future, helping the company expand its reach in the rest of the world.

July 2017 – SAP launched a set of IoT solutions for digital logistics. This will introduce machine learning to enable IoT and Industry 4.0 strategies across digital logistics, manufacturing, and asset management. SAP already has tie-ups with multinationals, like the Bosch Group. Bosch and SAP are collaborating on scenarios for delivery track and trace, exploring cloud-to-cloud integration with Bosch IoT Cloud.

Drivers

– Emergence of Digital Technology

– Time and Cost Effectiveness in Logistics

– Growing Use of Innovative Applications



Factors Challenging the Market

– Privacy, Security, and Reliability Issues

– Lack of ICT Infrastructure

