Digital Logistics 2019 Global Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Digital Logistics Market 2019

This report analyzes the global Digital Logistics Market by component (system, services), applications (warehouse management, labor management, transportation management), verticals (healthcare, automotive, manufacturing), by regions; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global digital logistics market is projected to reach USD 19 billion by the end of the forecast period of 2023, at a CAGR of 11%.

The major players in global digital logistics market include:

Tech Mahindra (India)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Samsung Group (South Korea)

• HCL Technologies Limited (India)

• Advantech Co. (Taiwan)

• International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

• JDA Software Group, Inc. (U.S.)

• Hexaware Technologies (India)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Spain

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Latin Countries

On the basis of component, the global digital logistics market has been categorized into the following segments:

System

• Services

On the basis of applications, the global digital logistics market has been categorized into the following segments:

Warehouse Management

• Labor Management

• Transportation Management

On the basis of verticals, the global digital logistics market has been categorized into the following segments:

Healthcare

• Automotive

• Manufacturing

On the basis of regions, the global digital logistics market has been categorized into the following segments:

North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• The Middle East & Africa

• Latin Countries

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 List Of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

2.5 Key Take Away

2.6 Key Buying Criteria

3 Market Insights

4 Research methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 The Increasing Demand For Transport Services

5.2.2 The Increasing Penetration Of Digital Technology

5.2.3 Growing E-Commerce Sector

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 Lack Of Information And Communication Infrastucture

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Increasing Adoption Of Cloud-Based Services

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.6 Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.6.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.6.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.6.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.6.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.6.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

6 Global Digital Logistics Market, By Component

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 System

6.1.1.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.1.1.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2017-2023

6.1.2 Services

6.1.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

6.1.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2017-2023

7 Global Digital Logistics Market, By Applications

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Warehouse Management

7.1.1.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.1.1.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2017-2023

7.1.2 Transportation Management

7.1.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.1.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2017-2023

7.1.3 Labor Management

7.1.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

7.1.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2017-2023

8 Global Digital Logistics Market, By Verticals

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Government

8.1.1.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.1.1.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2017-2023

8.1.2 Automotive

8.1.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.1.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2017-2023

8.1.3 IT & Telecom

8.1.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.1.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2017-2023

8.1.4 Defense & Aerospace

8.1.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.1.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2017-2023

8.1.5 Healthcare

8.1.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.1.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2017-2023

8.1.6 Manufacturing

8.1.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.1.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2017-2023

8.1.7 Others

8.1.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

8.1.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region/Country, 2017-2023

9 Digital Logistics Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Scenario

10.1.1 Competitive Overview Of The Digital Logistics Market

10.1.2 Competitive Benchmarking Of The Digital Logistics Market

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Tech Mahindra

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Financial Overview

11.1.3 Component Offerings

11.1.4 Key Developments

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Strategy

11.2 SAP SE

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Financial Overview

11.2.3 Component Offerings

11.2.4 Key Developments

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Key Strategy

11.3 Oracle Corporation

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Financial Overview

11.3.3 Component Offerings

11.3.4 Key Developments

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Key Strategy

11.4 SAMSUNG Group

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Financial Overview

11.4.3 Component Offerings

11.4.4 Key Developments

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Key Strategy

11.5 HCL Technologies Limited

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Financial Overview

11.5.3 Component Offerings

11.5.4 Key Developments

11.5.5 SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Key Strategy

11.6 Advantech Co.

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Financial Overview

11.6.3 Component Offerings

11.6.4 Key Developments

11.6.5 SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Key Strategy

11.7 International Business Machines Corporation

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Financial Overview

11.7.3 Component Offerings

11.7.4 Key Developments

11.7.5 SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Key Strategy

11.8 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Financial Overview

11.8.3 Component Offerings

11.8.4 Key Developments

11.8.5 SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Key Strategy

Continued…..

