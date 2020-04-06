Digital Isolator Market – Real-time Info Desired during 2019 – 2023

Global Digital Isolator Market, by Type (Capacitive Coupling, GMR, Magnetic Coupling), Data Rate (less than 25 Mbps, 25 Mbps to 75 Mbps), Channel (Two, Four, Six, Eight), Application (Gate Drivers, DC/DC Converter, ADC), Industry – Forecast till 2023

Market synopsis

The digital isolator market is expected to grow at a significant rate. The market is majorly driven by the ability of digital isolators to be used at higher altitudes. Many enterprises like Texas Instruments offer high efficiency and low emission reinforced digital isolators. This reinforced digital isolator helps support reliable operation of the industrial system. The device by Texas instruments features integrated isolated power and data upto 100 Mbps, minimizing board space and cost of simplified system design. The market of the digital isolator is following certain trends like growth in noise-free electronics, increased usage of renewable energy sources, growing demand to replace octocouplers, and usage of the digital isolator at higher altitude.

Many industrial verticals like smartphone manufacturers prefer noise free electronic components for smoother operation. As the size of smartphones keeps decreasing, the components used in the smartphone also shrink to fit the provided space. This results in the isolation to become weak and may produce noise. The digital isolator demand is growing with the increasing use of semiconductors in photo-sensitive devices for the detection of the emitted infra-red beam and LED that produces infra-red light. The complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) based digital isolators are estimated to gain good growth in the forecast years.

Segmentation

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into the capacitive coupling, giant magneto resistive (GMR), and magnetic coupling.

On the basis of data rate, the market is segmented into less than 25 Mbps, 25 Mbps to 75 Mbps, and above 75 Mbps.

On the basis of the channel, the market is segmented into two channel, four channel, six channel, and eight channel.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into gate drivers, DC/DC converters, ADC, and USB and other communication ports.

Regional analysis

The geographical analysis of the Digital Isolator Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. In North America region, the digital isolator demand is growing with huge demand among various verticals such as automotive, telecommunication, aerospace & defense and others. The prominent companies such as Silicon Labs Inc. (U.S), Broadcom Limited (U.S.), Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S), are manufacturing digital isolator that can improve the performance at reduced cost. Due to the changing market trends & emerging opportunities, digital isolator market are estimated to grow with huge demand in the market.

Key players

Some of the prominent key players in the market include Advantech Co Ltd (Taiwan), Murata Manufacturing Company Ltd (Japan), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (the Netherlands), Broadcom Ltd (U.S.), Texas Instruments, Inc (U.S.), ST Microelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), ON Semiconductor (U.S.), Digi – Key Corporation among others.

