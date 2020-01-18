Digital Intelligence Platform 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 20% and Forecast to 2023

Digital Intelligence Platform Market 2019
This report analyzes the global digital intelligence platform market by component (energy optimization, analytics, data management), touch point (mobile, social media, web, kiosk, email), organization size (SMEs, large enterprises), vertical; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The global digital intelligence platform market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period 2017-2023.
The major players in global digital intelligence platform market include:
- Adobe Systems (U.S.)
• IBM (U.S.)
• SAS Institute (U.S.)
• Evergage (U.S.)
• Google, Inc. (U.S.)
• Mixpanel (U.S.)
• Optimizely (U.S.)
• Webtrekk GmbH (Germany)
• New Relic (U.S.)
• Localytics (U.S.)
• Cxense (Norway)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
The Middle East & Africa
Latin Countries
On the basis of component, the global digital intelligence platform market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Energy Optimization
• Analytics
• Data Management
On the basis of touch point, the global digital intelligence platform market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Mobile
• Social Media
• Web
• Kiosk
• Email
On the basis of organization size, the global digital intelligence platform market has been categorized into the following segments:
- SMEs
• Large Enterprises
On the basis of vertical, the global digital intelligence platform market has been categorized into the following segments:
- BFSI
• Healthcare
• IT and telecommunication
• Retail and e-commerce
• Travel
• Public sector
• Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope Of The Report
2.1 Market Definition
2.2 Scope Of The Study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
3 Market Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
3.4 Forecast Model
4 Market Landscape
4.1 Five Forces Analysis
4.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants
4.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers
4.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes
4.1.4 Segment Rivalry
4.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Of Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market
5 Industry Overview Of Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Growth Drivers
5.3 Impact Analysis
5.4 Market Challenges
6 Market Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Growth Trends
6.3 Impact Analysis
- Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market By Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Energy Optimization
7.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.3 Analytics
7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
7.3 Data Management
7.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
7.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8. Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market By Touchpoint
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Mobile
8.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8.3 Social Media
8.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8.4 Email
8.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8.5 Web
8.5.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.5.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8.6 Kiosk
8.6.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.6.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8.7 Company Website
8.7.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.7.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
8.8 Others
8.8.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
8.8.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9. Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market By Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 SMEs
9.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
9.3 Large Enterprises
9.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023
9.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023
- Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market By Vertical
- Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market By Region
12. Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
13.1 Adobe Systems (U.S.)
13.1.1 Company Overview
13.1.2 Touchpoint/Business Segment Overview
13.1.3 Financial Updates
13.1.4 Key Developments
13.2 IBM (U.S.)
13.2.1 Company Overview
13.2.2 Touchpoint/Business Segment Overview
13.2.3 Financial Updates
13.2.4 Key Developments
13.3 SAS Institute (U.S.)
13.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.2 Touchpoint/Business Segment Overview
13.3.3 Financial Updates
13.3.4 Key Developments
13.4 Evergage (U.S.)
13.4.1 Company Overview
13.4.2 Touchpoint/Business Segment Overview
13.4.3 Financial Updates
13.4.4 Key Developments
13.5 Google, Inc. (U.S.)
13.5.1 Company Overview
13.5.2 Touchpoint/Business Segment Overview
13.5.3 Financial Updates
13.5.4 Key Developments
13.6 Mixpanel (U.S.)
13.6.1 Company Overview
13.6.2 Touchpoint/Business Segment Overview
13.6.3 Financial Updates
13.6.4 Key Developments
13.7 Optimizely (U.S.)
13.7.1 Company Overview
13.7.2 Touchpoint/Business Segment Overview
13.7.3 Financial Updates
13.7.4 Key Developments
13.8 Webtrekk GmbH (Germany)
13.8.1 Company Overview
13.8.2 Touchpoint/Business Segment Overview
13.8.3 Financial Updates
13.8.4 Key Developments
