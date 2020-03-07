DIGITAL INTELLIGENCE 2018 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 16.71% AND FORECAST TO 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Digital Intelligence Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022”

Digital intelligence platform is used to capture, manage, and analyze data to provide a holistic view of the digital customer experience, which is crucial for the measurement, optimization, and execution of marketing tactics and business strategies. The platform utilizes big data to analyze customer behavioral patterns and aims to provide customers with better marketing strategies for digital marketing.

The analysts forecast the Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market to grow at a CAGR of 16.71% during the period 2017-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market 2018-2022.To calculate the market size, the report considers to calculate the market size, the report considers the spending of large enterprises and SMEs on the digital intelligence platform. The sectors included are BFSI, retail, telecom, automotive, travel and tourism, media and entertainment, and healthcare. Government spending on digital intelligence platforms is not considered for revenue calculation in the report.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Digital Intelligence Platform Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Adobe

Alphabet

IBM

SAS Institute

Market driver

• Exponential increase in data

Market challenge

• Data privacy and security concerns

Market trend

• Emergence of advanced intelligence tools

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

BFSI – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Retail – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Telecom – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of advanced intelligence tools

Increased adoption of mobile-based business analytical tools

Demand for data integration and analytics

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Adobe

Alphabet

IBM

SAS Institute

..…..Continued

