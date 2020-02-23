Digital Imaging Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Digital imaging or digital image acquisition is the creation of a digitally encoded representation of the visual characteristics of an object, such as a physical scene or the interior structure of an object. The term is often assumed to imply or include the processing, compression, storage, printing, and display of such images. A key advantage of a digital image, versus an analog image such as a film photograph, is the ability make copies and copies of copies digitally indefinitely without any loss of image quality.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Digital Imaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the digital imaging market by 2018, and the market in this region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period, owing to . Advancements in terms of economic growth, infrastructural developments, and construction of power plants are expected to boost the growth of the digital imaging. The high growth of the digital imaging market in APAC can also be attributed to the major infrastructural expansion and automation in manufacturing industries in countries such as India and China. Countries in APAC are involved in the manufacturing of defense aircraft, which is expected to increase the scope of digital imaging in the aerospace & defense industry

Market Segment by Manuf cturers, this report covers

General Electric

Olympus

Hexagon

Cognex

Ametek

Nikon

Teledyne Technologies

Omron

Matrox Electronic Systems

National Instruments

Keyence

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Machine Vision

Metrology

Radiography

LiDAR

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Automotive

Power Generation

Machinery

Public Infrastructure

Consumer Electronics

Semiconductor Fabrication

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Digital Imaging Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Machine Vision

1.2.2 Metrology

1.2.3 Radiography

1.2.4 LiDAR

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Oil & Gas

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Power Generation

1.3.5 Machinery

1.3.6 Public Infrastructure

1.3.7 Consumer Electronics

1.3.8 Semiconductor Fabrication

1.3.9 Food & Beverages

1.3.10 Pharmaceutical

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 General Electric

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Digital Imaging Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 General Electric Digital Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Olympus

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Digital Imaging Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Olympus Digital Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Hexagon

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Digital Imaging Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Hexagon Digital Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Cognex

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Digital Imaging Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Cognex Digital Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Ametek

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Digital Imaging Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Ametek Digital Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Nikon

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Digital Imaging Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Nikon Digital Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Teledyne Technologies

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Digital Imaging Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Teledyne Technologies Digital Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Omron

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Digital Imaging Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Omron Digital Imaging Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…..

