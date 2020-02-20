Digital Hospital Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Digital Hospital Market 2019
Digital Hospital is the convergence of digital technologies with health, healthcare, living, and society to enhance the efficiency of healthcare delivery and make medicines more personalized and precise.
In 2018, the global Digital Hospital market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Digital Hospital status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Hospital development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Agfa-Gevaert
Cerner Corporation
Allscripts Healthcare
McKesson
Philips Healthcare
GE Healthcare
Siemens Healthineers
Epic Systems
Truven Health Analytics
Alphabet
Qualcomm
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Mobile Health
Healthcare Information Technology
Wearable Devices
Telehealth and Telemedicine
Personalized Medicine
Market segment by Application, split into
Medical Care
Personal Health Tracking
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Digital Hospital Manufacturers
Digital Hospital Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Digital Hospital Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
