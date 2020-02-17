Digital Health Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report studies the global Digital Health market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Digital Health market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Digital health is the use of IT and genomic technologies in the healthcare industry to increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery and to make medicines more personalized and precise for better treatments.

The increase in strategic mergers and acquisition activities among the manufacturers is resulting in an increased profit margin of service providers by supporting the development of efficient products. For instance, GENERAL ELECTRIC acquired Monica Healthcare and expanded its digital matemal-infant care offerings. It has been observed that the increase in such M&A activities and technological innovations is positively influencing the need for healthcare technology and digital health and wellness. This market research report identifies that the increase in the number of M&A activities in the market will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global digital health market.

The application of AI in digital health is identified as one of the key trends that will gain traction in the digital health market during the predicted period. Medical professionals are increasingly using AI as it helps them to get more efficient diagnosis chart, informed insights, and quick results. AI offers better care with increased efficiency and serves as a clinical decision-support tool. AI algorithms prevent diagnostic errors and quicken the clinical workflow.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Cerner

GENERAL ELECTRIC

IBM

Koninklijke Philips

Siemens

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hospital information system (HIS)

Clinical information system (CIS)

Other GP or specialty systems

Integrated health information exchange networks (HIE/EHR)

Telemedicine

Secondary-usage non-clinical systems (care analytics, public health and research)

Market segment by Application, split into

Wireless health

Mobile health

HER

Telehealth

