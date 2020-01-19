Digital Forensic Technology 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2024

Description:-

Digital forensics is a branch of forensic science encompassing the recovery and investigation of material found in digital devices, often in relation to computer crime.

Scope of the Report:

The global Digital Forensic Technology market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Forensic Technology.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Digital Forensic Technology market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Forensic Technology market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Agilent Technologies

GE Healthcare

OT-Morpho

LGC Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Micro Systemation

Cellbrite

CYFOR

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Capillary Electrophoresis

Next-Generation Sequencing

Rapid DNA Analysis

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Law Enforcement Agencies

Healthcare

Enterprise

Others

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Digital Forensic Technology Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Forensic Technology

1.2 Classification of Digital Forensic Technology by Types

1.2.1 Global Digital Forensic Technology Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Digital Forensic Technology Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction

1.2.4 Capillary Electrophoresis

1.2.5 Next-Generation Sequencing

1.2.6 Rapid DNA Analysis

1.3 Global Digital Forensic Technology Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Digital Forensic Technology Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Law Enforcement Agencies

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Enterprise

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Digital Forensic Technology Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Digital Forensic Technology Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Digital Forensic Technology Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Digital Forensic Technology Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Digital Forensic Technology Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Digital Forensic Technology Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Digital Forensic Technology Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Digital Forensic Technology (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Agilent Technologies

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Digital Forensic Technology Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Agilent Technologies Digital Forensic Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 GE Healthcare

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Digital Forensic Technology Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 GE Healthcare Digital Forensic Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 OT-Morpho

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Digital Forensic Technology Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 OT-Morpho Digital Forensic Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 LGC Group

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Digital Forensic Technology Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 LGC Group Digital Forensic Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Digital Forensic Technology Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Digital Forensic Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Micro Systemation

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Digital Forensic Technology Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Micro Systemation Digital Forensic Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Cellbrite

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Digital Forensic Technology Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Cellbrite Digital Forensic Technology Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued……

