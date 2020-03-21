Digital Fault Recorder Market Size, Share, Trends, Applications, Future Prospects and Forecast up to 2023

Global Digital Fault Recorder Market 2019 Industry research report provides an In-Depth analysis that includes an executive summary, definition, and scope of the market. The Digital Fault Recorder market is segmented on the basis of installation, voltage, station, technology, end-user, products, services, market types, and applications.

The global digital fault recorder market is projected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period, as this technology is still in its nascent stage. Some of the utility operators across the world are still hesitant as the installation of digital field recorder involves high initial investment. Digital fault recorder is a device used to monitor, access, and optimize any disturbance that might happen on the grid, power plants, and substations.

The main advantages of digital fault recorder include secure data collection, meeting requirements of international fault recording standards, and providing a permanent detailed record of all substation activity at a nominal cost. Transmission segment is expected to dominate the digital fault recorder market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Ducati Energia (Italy),

Ametek (US),

E-Max Instruments (US),

Kocos (Germany), and

Procom Systems (Ontario)

GE (US),

Elspec (Israel),

Siemens AG (Germany),

Qualitrol (US),

Logiclab (Italy),

Digital Fault Recorder Market Segmental Industry Analysis:

The global Digital fault recorder market has been segmented based on installation, voltage, station, type, and region.

Global Digital Fault Recorder Market, By Installation

Generation

Transmission

Distribution

Global Digital Fault Recorder Market, By Voltage

Less than 66 kV

66-220 kV

Above 220 kV

Global Digital Fault Recorder Market, By Station

Automated

Non-Automated

Global Digital Fault Recorder Market, By Type

Dedicated

Multifunctional

Global Digital Fault Recorder Market, By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global Digital Fault Recorder market has been segmented into five major regions such as Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share of the global digital fault recorder market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region will continue to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to rising government investment, especially in China where the Chinese government is expected to invest USD 317 billion to improve power grid infrastructure by 2020.

According to IEA World Energy Outlook 2017, China is planning to invest around USD 27.5 billion towards the development of its transmission network. Such investment is likely to drive the market for digital fault recorder. Hence, the demand for digital fault recorder in Asia Pacific will be increased in order to cater the increasing electricity demand. Similarly, North America being the second largest region is also focusing towards immediate need for reliable power supply system, driving the demand for digital fault recorder

