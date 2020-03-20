Digital English Language Learning Market Status, Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunities, Type, Application and Forecast 2025

English is spoken by more than one billion people worldwide and is the second most popular language to learn after Mandarin. ELT programs are gaining momentum because of globalization, urbanization, and the desire for better education and employment opportunities. With the advent of the Internet, information and communications technology (ICT) tools are being used to provide learning content in digital formats. Digital English language learning comprises digital content and products that facilitate the learning of languages through ICT tools.

Increased number of student enrollment for graduate schools to English speaking countries iIconsidered to be the primary contributor to the growth of this market. In the higher education segment, universities in the US, Australia, the UK, and Canada require applicants to pass language tests such as the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), Graduate Record Examination (GRE), and International English Language Testing System (IELTS). In an attempt to excel in these tests students are compelled to enroll in private English language training (ELT) institutions. This development has led to significant demand for ELT in countries like India and China, where each year, the number of graduates moving to countries like UK and US for advanced studies is growing at a notable rate. This rise in the number of English language learners will augment the growth of the global digital English language learning market during the forecast period.

The global digital English language learning market is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional manufacturers. With international players increasing their footprint in the market, regional manufacturers are finding it difficult to compete with them, especially on features of quality, technology, and pricing. The competitive environment in this market is likely to intensify further due to the increase in product/service extensions, technological innovations, and increasing number of M&A.

In terms of geography, APAC accounted for the maximum market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next several years. Countries in the region have started introducing formal English language education from the first year of junior secondary schools. Countries such as China and South Korea are keen on increasing English language skills among students. As a result, these countries are investing heavily in English language courses, making them the top revenue contributors globally. Also, the rise in the number of students migrating to western countries such as the US and the UK is another factor contributing to the growth of the English learning market in the region.

In 2018, the global Digital English Language Learning market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital English Language Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital English Language Learning development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Berlitz Languages

Pearson ELT

Sanako Corporation

EF Education First

inlingua

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

LearnCube

McGraw-Hill Education

Onwards Learning

OKpanda

Oxford University Press

Rosetta Stone

Transparent Language

Voxy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud based

Market segment by Application, split into

Academic

Non-academic

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

